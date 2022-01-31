Sony Buys Bungie, Makers of Destiny 2 For $US3.6B

Sony has responded to Microsoft’s record-shattering deal to buy Activision Blizzard with acquisition news of its own, announcing today it plans to buy Destiny 2-maker Bungie for $US3.6 ($5) billion.

Bungie will reportedly remain an “an independent subsidiary” of Sony Interactive Entertainment after the deal closes, leaving it free “to self-publish and reach players” however it chooses, according to Sony. That’s in contrast to past acquisitions by both Sony and Microsoft which have seen previously multiplatform studios like Bethesda go exclusive.