See Games Differently

Sony Buys Bungie, Makers of Destiny 2 For $US3.6B

Ethan Gach

Published 2 hours ago: February 1, 2022 at 5:04 am -
Filed to:activision
activision blizzardbungiecreative worksdestinymicrosoftnanotechnology in fictionrole playing video gamesvideo game publishersvideo gamesvideo gaming
Sony Buys Bungie, Makers of Destiny 2 For $US3.6B
Image: Bungie

Sony has responded to Microsoft’s record-shattering deal to buy Activision Blizzard with acquisition news of its own, announcing today it plans to buy Destiny 2-maker Bungie for $US3.6 ($5) billion.

Bungie will reportedly remain an “an independent subsidiary” of Sony Interactive Entertainment after the deal closes, leaving it free “to self-publish and reach players” however it chooses, according to Sony. That’s in contrast to past acquisitions by both Sony and Microsoft which have seen previously multiplatform studios like Bethesda go exclusive.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.