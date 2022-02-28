See Games Differently

It Took Just Five Hours For Someone To Make a Sprigatito Pokémon Plush

Published 27 mins ago: February 28, 2022 at 3:15 pm
Image: Jade Jiang

The devil works hard, but Pokémon fans work harder and faster.

The time between the announcement of a new Pokémon game and the moment fan art starts to arrive is astoundingly short. Pokémon fans take absolutely no time whatsoever to draw beautiful art, and I love seeing what they come up with. However, in a truly impressive feat, one artist has completed a plush beanie of one of the new starter Pokémon about 5 hours after Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet were announced.

Jade Jiang is an incredibly talented plush and multi-media artist. She makes all types of cute little plushes, but clearly has a strong love for Pokémon in particular. In absolute record time, she’s made a plush of the weed cat Sprigatito, and it’s truly one of the cutest things I’ve seen since 1:00 am this morning when I watched the Pokémon Presents showcase.

The Sprigatito plushie looks so soft and squishy. I’m completely obsessed. Jiang has also made a bunch of other Pokémon plushes in the past including Jumpluff and Hoppip, both of which are equally as cute. All of her work can be seen on her Instagram.

Screenshot: Jade Jiang / Kotaku Australia

 

Screenshot: Jade Jiang / Kotaku Australia

You truly love to see it.

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

