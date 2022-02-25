Here’s Everything We Know About STALKER 2’s Release Date So Far

When is STALKER 2 coming out?

STALKER 2 is the upcoming sequel coming from GSC Game World. The title has been in the works since 2009, and fans have been waiting patiently for the follow-up to the original game inspired by the 1979 Andrei Tarkovsky film, Stalker. The game has seen hurdles along the way, including the addition and subsequent removal of NFTs in the game after fan backlash.

STALKER 2 delayed

GSC Game Team has announced its upcoming survival shooter STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl has been delayed. The announcement came via the official STALKER social media accounts. The message from GSC indicates the decision to delay was borne of a desire to spend the rest of the year polishing the game.

We have made a decision to postpone the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl to December 8, 2022. These additional seven months of development are needed to fulfil our vision and achieve the desired state of the game. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is the biggest project in the history of GSC, and it requires thorough testing and polishing. We are convinced that development should take as long as necessary, especially in the case of such a project. This decision is not an easy one, but we are doing the best possible to deliver you a game that can live up to the expectations. With more information, updates and showcases coming, we have an exciting and important year ahead. Thank you for your patience and understanding. With love, GSC Game World team.

For fans who have waited since 2009 for a new title in the STALKER series, another seven months will be a drop in the bucket. The game was expected to launch in April 28th 2022. Originally positioned as an Xbox platform exclusive, documents revealed during the Epic Games v Apple lawsuit revealed this was in fact a three-month exclusivity window. The decision to delay STALKER 2 will not alter this particular deal.

What’s the new release date for STALKER 2?

At this point in time, STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl’s release date will be December 8, 2022, on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. It will arrive day-and-date on Xbox Game Pass. However, the GSC Game Team studio is based in Kyiv. Due to the current Russia-Ukraine situation, it’s hard to say whether or not this release date will be set in stone.

The team has made a statement regarding the situation in Ukraine, urging the world and gaming industry to put their support behind Ukraine.

Based on this, the future of STALKER 2 is currently unknown. Obviously, the progress of its development is not as important as the safety and wellbeing of the GSC Game Team staff, and we wish them nothing but the best in what is a terrifying situation.