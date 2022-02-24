See Games Differently

Star Trek: Lower Decks Is Getting Its Own Mobile Game

Published 53 mins ago: February 24, 2022 at 4:21 pm
Image: ViacomCBS

The mystery ‘popular legacy science-fiction franchise’ game teased by Mighty Kingdom and East Side Games Group has been revealed: it’s Star Trek, baby!

As we previously reported, Mighty Kingdom and East Side Games Group (ESGG)  have joined forces to develop three games together based on original IP and licensed properties. Thanks to a new press release, we now know that one of the games teased by the duo will be a free-to-play mobile game based on the adult animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, thanks to a multi-year partnership that ESGG has entered into with ViacomCBS Consumer Products.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is a show very much in the style of Rick & Morty and Solar Opposites. This makes sense considering it was created by Mike McMahan, a writer on the former and the creator of the latter. It’s a little goofy, a little silly, and it’s set in the Star Trek universe (if that wasn’t already obvious). It currently has two seasons available and focuses on the misadventures of the ‘extras’ of Star Trek. 

star trek lower decks
Image: ViacomCBS

East Side Games Group has described the upcoming game as a ‘themed idle game’ which will be free on mobile and feature characters and setting from across the whole Star Trek franchise. Darcy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of ESGG, also made a statement in the press release about the upcoming game.

“The Star Trek franchise has had an unmistakable influence on adults and children alike for over 50 years. Being able to bring such a storied franchise to mobile in our trademark idle-game style is an honour for us here at ESGG. We’re looking forward to sharing this new experience in the Star Trek franchise with everyone from new audiences to Star Trek super fans.”

While no solid release date for the game has been confirmed, the press release mentions that we’ll be seeing the game hit iOS and Android devices sometime in 2022.

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

