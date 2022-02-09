Take A Slowpoke Themed Vacation In Japan

Right now, entering Japan is difficult, if not impossible, due to the country’s travel ban and quarantine requirements. If things change and the country’s Covid-19 situation improves, do I have a vacation idea for you.

As pointed out by Mondo Mascots, Slowpoke is now the tourism character for Kagawa. Let Slowpoke, who’s known as “Yadon” in Japan, take you on a leisurely tour around the prefecture.

Kagawa is a terrific place to visit. It’s highly recommended. The prefecture is famous for its sake, nature, and noodles. Recently, I wrote about hitting Kagawa’s udon trail. Have a look!

If you get a chance to visit, after arriving at the airport, you can hop on a Slowpoke bus.

Buses aren’t fast. (Image: ©2022 Pokémon. ©1995-2022 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.)

They’re slow. (Image: ©2022 Pokémon. ©1995-2022 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.)

If you don’t want to fly to Kagawa, the prefecture is known for its ferries.

Is this the world’s first Pokémon ferry? (Image: ©2022 Pokémon. ©1995-2022 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.)

Why not take one that has Slowpoke plastered on the walls, windows, and stairs?

Noodle fans should appreciate the udon visual cues. (Image: ©2022 Pokémon. ©1995-2022 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.)

Slowpoke is watching you. Always. (Image: ©2022 Pokémon. ©1995-2022 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.)

Once you’ve arrived in Kagawa, stay at a handful of hotels with Slowpoke themed rooms. Such as this cramped Tokyu Hotel room in Takamatsu.

These beds are a little too close to the wall! (Image: ©2022 Pokémon. ©1995-2022 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.)

Hot spring hotel Kotosankaku in Kotohira has a much more relaxing-looking room, where you can lounge around after a bath and take things easy.

Ah, that’s better. (Image: ©2022 Pokémon. ©1995-2022 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.)

The Shodoshima International Hotel overlooks Kashima Beach on the Seto Inland Sea.

No idea about the view, though. (Image: ©2022 Pokémon. ©1995-2022 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.)

If you go to Marugame, be sure to eat noodles! You can also stay at this Plaza Hotel with Slowpoke room and fluffy comforters.

Since the character’s Japanese name sounds like “udon,” the character has been promoting the famous noodle dish in Kagawa Prefecture since 2015. Slowpoke has also covered mail trucks and mail boxes in Kagawa. Because when you think of the postal service, you think of slow?

While that promotion seemed rather odd, to be honest, the character’s latest PR push makes perfect sense. When you go on vacation, you want to relax. You want to unwind. You want to take things slow. This sluggish, pink Pokémon is here to help.