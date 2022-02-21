See Games Differently

The Anakin Meme Looks Better In 3D, Right? Right?

Luke Plunkett

Published 51 mins ago: February 21, 2022 at 2:20 pm -
Natallia ‘BLU1304′ Sudas is an artist at Vivix Studios.

Tonight we’re looking at some of her 3D work, from a very HD take on the Anakin/Padme meme to a realistic rendition of Ciri as she appears in The Witcher 3. What’s incredible here aside from the detail of the work itself are the likenesses! Even some of the world’s best 3D artists can sometimes struggle to capture a famous subject’s likeness in a model, but these are all absolutely perfect.

You can see more of Natallia’s stuff at her ArtStation page.

