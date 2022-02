The Art of Magic The Gathering’s Kamigawa: Neon Destiny Set

Kamigawa: Neon Destiny is the latest set for the popular CCG Magic: The Gathering. It’s a science fantasy world with a distinctly Asian-inspired aesthetic. Below, you can check out some of the concept art, along with a pair of exclusive pieces here at the top.

The first exclusive art piece, the sketch below, is of a Kami or spirit. The landscape image below that is a shot of Kamigawa’s shadowy undercity.