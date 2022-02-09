The Biggest Snubs Of This Year’s First Nintendo Direct

The first Nintendo Direct of this year has happened, with plenty of new content to talk about.

And sure, I could go on about what my favourite parts of the Direct were, but that’s not what this post is for. I’m very disappointed. Why, you ask? Simple. There were many snubs this time around, despite the countless hints from Nintendo that these would be appearing in the next Nintendo Direct. Here’s a list of the biggest snubs of 2022’s first Nintendo Direct.

Mario & Luigi: Arms & Legs

That’s right, every person in the entire world has been on their hands and knees, begging Nintendo to finally do away with the tedious bodies of the plumbing brothers. Mario & Luigi: Arms & Legs has been hinted at for over 20 years now, with many games showing Mario’s legs and Luigi’s arms. Frankly, it’s dumbfounding as to why this was snubbed in the Nintendo Direct.

Pikachu Has Died Of Natural Causes

Now this is one I was sure was going to make an appearance. Pikachu Has Died Of Natural Causes was a title many were expecting to be announced this year. Everybody assumed the banana rat, after being subject to countless dog fights and punching on with various characters in the Nintendo series, would be withered and ailing. We all thought that Pikachu Has Died Of Natural Causes would be a given this time around. I guess not.

Dwayne Johnson As The Voice And Face Of Kirby

Okay, this one is just heartbreaking. With the upcoming release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, every man, woman, and child was expecting Illumination to come out of the woodwork and start making a Kirby movie. Not just that, but every single person on the planet to ever exist agreed that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be taking on the role of being the face and voice of Kirby. This Nintendo Direct snub is not only life-ruining, but it feels personal.

Breath of the Wild 3: Worm

Everyone’s like, ‘Breath of the Wild’ this, ‘Breath of the Wild 2′ that. I don’t even want to freakin’ hear about it! The biggest snub of all in this Nintendo Direct HAS to be the omission of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 3: Worm. We all saw it coming. We all knew. The next entry in the Zelda franchise would see a grubby old witch called Boogly Bomp curse our hero Link to the life of a worm. The fact that this was snubbed and nobody even mentioned it was frankly quite offensive.

And there you have it, the BIGGEST snubs of the first Nintendo Direct of this year. What do you think got snubbed this year? Do you think they should have announced more? Or less? Let us know!

You can watch the Australia-localised February 9th Nintendo Direct here.