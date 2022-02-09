See Games Differently

The Biggest Snubs Of This Year’s First Nintendo Direct

3
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: February 10, 2022 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:direct
kirbylegend of zeldaluigimarioNintendonintendo directpikachupokemonsnubsnubalicioussnubberysnubsvideo games
The Biggest Snubs Of This Year’s First Nintendo Direct
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

The first Nintendo Direct of this year has happened, with plenty of new content to talk about.

And sure, I could go on about what my favourite parts of the Direct were, but that’s not what this post is for. I’m very disappointed. Why, you ask? Simple. There were many snubs this time around, despite the countless hints from Nintendo that these would be appearing in the next Nintendo Direct. Here’s a list of the biggest snubs of 2022’s first Nintendo Direct.

Mario & Luigi: Arms & Legs

Nintendo Direct snubs
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

That’s right, every person in the entire world has been on their hands and knees, begging Nintendo to finally do away with the tedious bodies of the plumbing brothers. Mario & Luigi: Arms & Legs has been hinted at for over 20 years now, with many games showing Mario’s legs and Luigi’s arms. Frankly, it’s dumbfounding as to why this was snubbed in the Nintendo Direct.

Pikachu Has Died Of Natural Causes

Nintendo Direct snubs
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Now this is one I was sure was going to make an appearance. Pikachu Has Died Of Natural Causes was a title many were expecting to be announced this year. Everybody assumed the banana rat, after being subject to countless dog fights and punching on with various characters in the Nintendo series, would be withered and ailing. We all thought that Pikachu Has Died Of Natural Causes would be a given this time around. I guess not.

Yet.

Dwayne Johnson As The Voice And Face Of Kirby

Nintendo Direct snubbed
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Okay, this one is just heartbreaking. With the upcoming release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, every man, woman, and child was expecting Illumination to come out of the woodwork and start making a Kirby movie. Not just that, but every single person on the planet to ever exist agreed that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be taking on the role of being the face and voice of Kirby. This Nintendo Direct snub is not only life-ruining, but it feels personal.

Breath of the Wild 3: Worm

Nintendo Direct snubs
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Everyone’s like, ‘Breath of the Wild’ this, ‘Breath of the Wild 2′ that. I don’t even want to freakin’ hear about it! The biggest snub of all in this Nintendo Direct HAS to be the omission of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 3: Worm. We all saw it coming. We all knew. The next entry in the Zelda franchise would see a grubby old witch called Boogly Bomp curse our hero Link to the life of a worm. The fact that this was snubbed and nobody even mentioned it was frankly quite offensive.

And there you have it, the BIGGEST snubs of the first Nintendo Direct of this year. What do you think got snubbed this year? Do you think they should have announced more? Or less? Let us know!

You can watch the Australia-localised February 9th Nintendo Direct here.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • It’s just nuts that everyone is clamouring for the Mario bros to lose their bodies but then sit idly by while Link is nothing but body in BOTW 3: Worm?

    It really highlights the state of gamer expectations.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.