The Halo TV Show Has Already Been Renewed For A Second Season

I guess the test audience went absolutely batshit for over first season of the new Halo series for this to happen.

Halo fans everywhere are waiting ever so patiently for next month to come, and for the new Halo TV series to bless our screens with its presence. Ever since the trailer dropped just last month, people have been pretty keen considering the visuals look not bad, and that’s the point we’re at now in terms of our expectations for video game media. That Phil Collins cover though? That was kinda goofy.

However, despite the show not even being out yet, it looks like we can already look forward to even more of the Halo TV series than we originally expected or asked for. The official Twitter account for Halo on Paramount+ has announced that while there’s not long to wait for the first season, a second season will be coming right up after it.

Suit up, Spartans. The wait is almost over. #HaloTheSeries premieres March 24 exclusively on @ParamountPlus with a second season already ordered. pic.twitter.com/xWPP3wOJfE — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) February 15, 2022

Go off, I guess?

Part of me is giving them a big congrats and whatnot, but they’ve clearly got a lot of hope riding on this one if they’ve ordered a second season before the first season’s public release. And that thought was later confirmed by a statement from Showtime Networks CEO David Nevins,

“This second-season pickup reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers. HALO has been a great collaboration with Amblin and 343 Industries, and we are all grateful for the opportunity to continue it.”

The project originally began as a movie at Universal under the auspices of Peter Jackson. A litany of talent has been attached to different Halo projects over the years — Alex Garland, Neill Blomkamp — but none ever made it beyond pre-production. After years in development hell, Showtime announced a TV series would move ahead in 2018. That show later became the Paramount+ exclusive we’re all waiting on now. Considering this long development process, Paramount seems to be doing whatever they can to make sure people are keen as beans for this series. Understandably, they probably don’t want a Cowboy Bebop situation.

The Halo TV series will release exclusively on Paramount+ on March 24th, 2022.