The Jurassic World Dominion Toys Are Here to Stomp All Over Your Responsible Budgeting

Dinosaur toys have been popular as long as toys have existed, but with a dino-focused blockbuster movie franchise that shows no sign of coming to an end, it’s an especially great time to be a fan and collector of dino toys.

Mattel recently revealed its upcoming collection of dino tie-ins for Jurassic World Dominion, and it features some truly colossal creations, including a 32-inch tall Brachiosaurus and a 1.07 m long Super Colossal Giganotosaurus (which just might be the most over-the-top dinosaur name we’ve ever heard). Shut up and take out money but please don’t eat us.

Jurassic World Dominion Thrash ‘N Devour Tyrannosaurus Rex

It’s great to see Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum all returning to the franchise, but the star of the Jurassic Park movies has always been, and will always be, the Tyrannosaurus Rex — the most marketable creature to ever be wiped off the face of the Earth. Powered by imagination and a handful of batteries, the $US45 ($62) Jurassic World Thrash ‘N Devour Tyrannosaurus Rex has a button-operated mouth that opens and roars, while moving its tail from side to side makes the Rex thrash its victims about.

Jurassic World Dominion Super Colossal Giganotosaurus

Every Jurassic flick has to be bigger and better than the last, and that’s usually accomplished through bigger and badder dinos. For Jurassic World Dominion, that responsibility falls on the new Super Colossal Giganotosaurus, whose name was probably engineered in some hush-hush InGen marketing laboratory. Measuring a foot tall and over 1.07 m long, the $US65 ($90) figure features articulated arms, realistic skin, and a massive jaw that can gobble up mini dino figures. Yum!

Imaginext Jurassic World Dominion Mega Stomp and Rumble Giga Dino

Worried that Super Colossal Giganotosaurus might be a little too terrifying for younger JW fans? Fisher Price’s Imaginext line is delivering a $US100 ($139) alternative that’s a little more cartoony and kid-friendly. As you roll the toy along the Giganotosaurus’ feet make realistic stomping motions, and when it rears up and opens its tooth-filled mouth with a roar, it can also break free of its chain restraint, leaving a tiny Mark Zuckerberg figure to run for cover. (Note: that’s probably not Mark.)

Jurassic World Dominion Brachiosaurus

Struggling with an over abundance of shelf space and toy storage? Look no further than the Jurassic World Dominion Brachiosaurus: an update to Mattel’s previous Brachio toy featuring a new head sculpt and new skin colouring. This $US60 ($83) behemoth measures 32 inches long and includes a hidden chip on its back with a DNA code that can be used to unlock augmented reality content through the Jurassic World Facts iOS and Android app — a feature you’ll find in many of the toys in the new line.

Jurassic World Dominion Sound Slashin’ Therizinosaurus

Did Jurassic World’s scientists figure out how to make adamantium? Because the Sound Slashin’ Therizinosaurus looks like it’s borrowed Wolverine’s most iconic feature with a set of three massive claws on each hand. The $US35 ($49) figure also includes electronic sound effects, an abundance of articulation, and a “lunging chomp attack action” which we’ll probably see in action in the film.

Matchbox R/C Jurassic World Dominion Jeep Gladiator

The only thing more creative than the dinosaurs in the recent Jurassic films are the custom vehicles used to manage and apprehend the creatures. This $US35 ($49) remote control Jeep Gladiator has been upgraded with a dino-grabber on the front that can be activated from the wireless remote and used to subdue what looks like a dino raised by Game of Thrones’ White Walkers.

Jurassic World Dominion Capture ‘N Crush Truck

As we’ve seen time and time again, just because a vehicle is designed to survive a car crash, doesn’t mean it stands a chance with a rage-filled dinosaur. The $US30 ($42) Capture ‘N Crush Truck features oversized wheels for younger kids, as well as a tranquilizer dart-shooting blaster on top, and a crane with a claw for scooping up dinos and safely transporting them away. But when the dinos retaliate, the truck features breakaway parts to simulate damage.

Jurassic World Dominion Chomp ‘N Roar Tyrannosaurus Rex Mask

The only thing better than watching dinosaurs wreak havoc on screen is running around pretending to be a havoc-wreaking dino yourself. This $US35 ($49) Chomp N’ Roar Tyrannosaurus Rex Mask features an added chin strap allowing the Rex’s mouth to open whenever the wearer opens theirs, and wider it opens, louder and more ferocious electronic roars are triggered, while the Rex’s moving eyes appear to get angrier and angrier.