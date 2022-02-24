“Fuck The War”: This War Of Mine Developer Sending Profits To Ukrainian Red Cross

“FUCK THE WAR,” screams the press release subject line in my inbox this morning.

11 bit studios, the Polish developer behind Frostpunk and the vehemently anti-war game This War of Mine, is putting its money where its mouth is. The studio announced overnight that 100% of its profits from copies of This War of Mine sold over the next seven days, on any platform, will be donated directly to the Ukrainian Red Cross. The move comes as the studio voices its vehement opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began yesterday. Here’s the statement:

We’d like to hereby announce our company statement: we stand against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Just words would be empty without a menaingful act though, and the timing is crucial, so the act is as follows: for the next seven days, all profits from This War of Mine, all its DLCs, on all stores and all platforms will go to a special fund. A week from now, this money wil be donated to the Ukranian Red Cross to directly support victims of war in Ukraine.

The letter is signed with a hashtag: #fuckthewar.

It is understandable to see Ukrainian developers, and those from nations that formed part of the former Eastern Bloc, respond so strongly to Russia’s actions. The shadow of totalitarian rule still looms over nations like Poland and to see it rear its head so close to home must be terrifying.

You can buy a copy of This War of Mine on Steam here. You can pick it up on PlayStation here. You can get it from the Xbox store here. You can get it on the Nintendo Switch here. You can get it on Green Man, GOG, and Humble. It’s currently discounted between 75%-80% off. If you haven’t played it before, now’s a great time.

Support Ukraine. Fuck the war.