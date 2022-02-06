This Week In Games: SIFU Picks A Fight With Everyone In The Dojo

It is Monday, friends, and that means it’s once again time to take a look at what we’ll be playing in the week ahead. On the way: SIFU, OlliOlli World, GTA, Lost Ark, and more.

February 7

Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood (PC)

Awooo, etc. Cyanide’s action RPG take on White Wolf’s classic series of tabletop RPG’s has had a staggered release across consoles and PC over the last year and now finalises that run on PC. It’s a third-person brawler in which you, a werewolf, rip shit through many, many bad guys. It lives in the vein of the classic AA action game, like Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction. Few will probably play it, but those who do will probably like it a lot.

February 8

OlliOlli World (PS5, SXS, NS, PC, PS4, XBO)

The return of the greatest skating game franchise since Tony Hawk. That’s not hyperbole either. Anyone who’s ever played OlliOlli will tell you how smart, challenging, and fun these games are. In OlliOlli World, developer Roll7 creates a living world, story, and characters around each impressive run. Master the craft, nail those runs, rack up points, and win the respect of the game’s cast of quirky characters. Seriously, I dare you to put it down.

SIFU (PS5, PC)

Alright, Souls masochists, I know you’ve been waiting for this one. This should tide you over until Elden Ring gets here. SIFU is out this week on PlayStation 5 and PC and is already getting strong reviews for its mix of martial arts combat and steep, unforgiving difficulty. The game of the week, without a doubt, and I expect it to dominate the conversation on socials over the coming days. We’ll see if it can sweep the leg and knock Dying Light 2 off its perch.

February 9

Diplomacy Is Not An Option (PC)

I might catch heat in the comments for this, but whatever. I don’t know how I feel about a tower defence game where the goal is to preserve your heavily militarised nation-state against an uprising of angry peasants. The core mechanics of the thing seem sound. I just wish they’d gone with monsters instead of … you know, oppressed poor people as the enemy? Lotta weird choices here. It just seems like they might not have thought too hard about what they’re saying here. I’m gonna give it a go just to confirm my suspicions. Hopefully, it proves me wrong.

Power to the People (PC)

A cute little city management sim about building energy infrastructure. I hadn’t heard about this one before and now I’m really interested in taking it for a spin. It’s got a great look, there’s so much Sim City in its DNA, and the punishment for getting your build wrong is a complete disaster. Love it. Looking forward to spending time with this one.

February 10

Crossfire X (XSX, XBO)

Microsoft’s big shot across the bow at CSGO and Valorant has finally arrived after many years in the oven. With a campaign crafted by Remedy Entertainment (Control, Alan Wake), and fast, tactical multiplayer, it’s trying to set itself apart in a crowded market. In a normal retail market, Crossfire X could easily launch to hype set at a simmer and be quickly forgotten. But Game Pass changes all of that. Microsoft’s big hope is that by dropping it on Game Pass day-and-date, the risk evaporates and people will be more likely to give it a try.

February 11

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (PS5)

The king of the Dad Games is back. You already know if this appeals or not.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy (NS)

The beleaguered Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy finally makes its way to Switch this week. Will it run any better than the PC and console versions? We’ll have to wait and see. What would have been an instant buy for many only three months ago now comes with a significant asterisk above its head.

Lost Ark (PC)

The next big free-to-play title from Amazon Studios’ Smilegate RPG arrives this week. Lost Ark is an ARPG with a lot of JRPG influences. Create character builds, sed out powerful summons and abilities, mow down mobs. The genre blend is a wild one, I don’t know how much crossover there’ll be among those audiences, and I’ll be interested to see what kind of uptake this one has.

February 12

Rugby 22 (XBO)

What will hopefully be the final delay for poor old Rugby 22? The Xbox One version finds its way into the wild this week. God speed, little football game. We’ll see you again next year.