Ubisoft’s Rabbids Join Blockchain Game, Welcome To Hell

If NFTs are a scam — and they are, I’m just going through the rhetorical motions in building a sentence here — then The Sandbox is one of the biggest engines driving them in the video game space. So it makes perfect sense that it’s the location for Ubisoft’s next foray into the world of all this bullshit.

If you’re not familiar with The Sandbox, while pitching itself as a “game” (which it originally was before being purchased in 2018 and turned into what it is today), it’s now more of a clearing house for every aspect of the blockchain grift, from NFT sales to virtual real estate speculation.

Here’s an example, just so you can be aware of the kind of place we’re talking about:

The #Web3 LAND Sale ???? 550+ LANDs

???? 8 ESTATE auctions

???? Premium #NFTs

…& a vast array of partners disrupting the #blockchain ecosystem will enter the #Metaverse! ???? February 10th at 1PM UTC

???? https://t.co/bcJ6EppCFS pic.twitter.com/ogwH44qI17 — The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) February 3, 2022

Basically it’s the same setup as so many other big dumb ideas that meet at the intersection of the blockchain and the metaverse. PlayStation Home, only worse. “Players” get to walk around, communicate, emote and end up in “best moments” pictures that look like a kid’s MMO from 2011:

Image: The Sandbox

It’s also a place where words are assembled together in such a way as to make a normal person’s eyeballs turn to ash:

Image: The Sandbox

Now that I’ve subjected you to this knowledge, it should come as little surprise that, after a disastrous launch in its own games, Ubisoft has decided to collaborate with The Sandbox by releasing Rabbids into its platform and “[allow] anyone to create their own experiences with the Rabbids franchise in the Open Metaverse!”. It looks and feels as dystopian as you would imagine.

My day has gotten considerably worse for having seen this.

READ MORE: Ubisoft’s Latest Galaxy-Brain Move Is To Gift Scammy NFTs To Employees

Ubisoft’s ongoing NFT odyssey continues to bewilder and demoralize not just longtime fans but also its own developers. The company recently held another workshop aimed specifically at addressing the concerns of sceptical employees, yet also started giving out special NFTs to some members of the Ghost Recon team to “celebrate” the series’ 20th anniversary. One developer likened it to the staff saying “We hate this crypto stuff,” and Ubisoft responding with, “OK, come get some.”