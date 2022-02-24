Ukraine Game Developers Respond To Russian Invasion

Last night Russian tanks moved across the border into Ukraine. The invasion saw bombings near the capital Kyiv and elsewhere, with the ensuing fighting leading to the deaths of over 40 Ukrainian soldiers, The New York Times reports. The attacks come after months of escalating rhetoric and build up of Russian troops, and leave millions in Ukraine outraged and uncertain about the country’s future, including its game developers.

“As of today, the Russian Federation has officially declared war on Ukraine,” GSC Game World, makers of the upcoming post-apocalyptic survival horror game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, wrote in a statement. Our country woke up with the sounds of explosions and weapons fire, but is ready to defend its freedom and independence for it remains strong and ready for anything.”

The roughly 300-person studio based in Kyiv called on the gaming industry and others to support its nation’s armed forces by donating to a special aid account. “Through pain, death, war, fear and inhuman cruelty, Ukraine will persevere. As it always does.”

The Russian Federation has declared war on Ukraine.

The future is unknown, but we are sure of our Armed Forces and country.

We ask all: do not stand aside and help those in need. Support the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

UA843000010000000047330992708 pic.twitter.com/XoEFDtgKiW — GSC Game World (@GSC_GW) February 24, 2022

Other developers came out with a more directly anti-war message. “Fuck the war, this morning we woke up in the middle of madness,” TallBoys–the indie developer behind Militsoiner and Where The Clouds End–posted on Twitter. “Fuck the war, there is only feelings of anger and powerlessness. Fuck the war, we do not condone it in any shape of form, fuck the ones who do and also Fuck the Fucking War.”

Ukraine is also home to a number of other game studios, both big and small. Crysis 4 maker Crytek has a subsidiary there, as does World of Tanks maker Wargaming. Assassin’s Creed publisher Ubisoft also has two offices in Ukraine, one in Kyiv and one in Odessa, a major port city that was shutdown after being shelled by Russian forces last night. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment about any precautions it had taken, or if there are plans to have any personnel there evacuated.

With some reports speculating that much of Ukraine could fall to Russian forces before the end of the day, it’s unclear how many will manage to flee and what will happen to the rest. “Everyone has been bracing for this yet there is still a massive sense of shock that it has come to this,” a representative of Frogwares, developer of The Sinking City and the Sherlock Holmes series, told Kotaku in an email. “We have people all over Ukraine so a few woke today at 5:00 a.m. [local time] to the sound of shelling and rockets hitting nearby. The bulk of the team are in Kyiv and they have said there is a fair bit of public unrest and commotion now in the streets as people start to either stock up on supplies or try to leave for the outskirts.”

The representative went on:

As the situation keeps changing, Frogwares and the team are watching and adapting as needed. Work has slowed or stopped entirely within certain teams as individual employees set about doing what they need to do to ensure their safety first. Others logged in to at least have something to do / be able to talk to their colleagues and allow themselves some sort of distraction.

There is of course a massive sense of frustration and anger too. Our country has been invaded for reasons beyond normal comprehension and under ridiculous pretenses. And so now everyone watches in horror as a situation that has been draining us for almost 8 years gets even worse.

We're a peaceful nation, and in all the years since we gained our independence, we've never attacked or threatened anyone. Because of this situation, our work will be impacted and our lives can be destroyed. — Frogwares (@Frogwares) February 24, 2022

Russia’s invasion follows years of conflict after 2014 protests led to the ousting of then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it an illegal coup, and responded by annexing Crimea. Metro series developer 4A Games announced it was relocating out of Ukraine to Malta following the violence at the time. Beatshapers studio director, Alexey Menshikov, told Axios last week that he and his roughly 30 employees planned for a “worst case scenario’ for relocation but were hoping it wouldn’t come to that.

“The situation reminds me of 2014 in general,” lead designer at Red Beat,Yaroslav Singaevskiy, told Polygon earlier this week. “There are a lot of uncertainties, rumours, and fakes. […] The main difference is the state of the Ukrainian army that is much more capable, trained and prepared now thanks to eight years of an ongoing war. Support from the West — especially during the last several weeks — is crucial too.”

It’s not clear what that support will ultimately be or what it could accomplish. President Biden and the EU announced a new round of more severe economic sanctions on Russia. In the meantime, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg condemned Russia’s invasion as a “reckless and unprovoked attack.”