When Can I See The Uncharted Movie In Australia?

Uncharted, the movie adaptation of the beloved video game series that took over a decade to make, is almost here. The film will bring the PlayStation games to the screen for the first time, teaming a young Nathan Drake with his long-time mentor Sully. Read on to find out when you can see the film in Australian cinemas.

Uncharted Trailer

Have you had a chance to see the Uncharted trailer yet? In case you haven’t, let’s watch it now.

I mean, that’s basically everything you want in an Uncharted movie, isn’t it? There’s a quippy hero and his sardonic mentor, ancient riddles solved with deeply eclectic archaeological knowledge, a globe-trotting adventure, high stakes action, and a charming villain hoping to steal it all.

Holland himself debuted a longer clip during Sony’s CES press conference just last month. Here’s that trailer below:

Uncharted Cast

The Uncharted cast is stuffed with big Hollywood names and newcomers alike. The film stars Spider-man: No Way Home‘s Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, with Mark Wahlberg as Nathan’s wry mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Oscar awards nominee Antonio Banderas plays the film’s mysterious villain, while Grey’s Anatomy star Sophia Ali as fan-favourite Chloe Frazer.

The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer, known for Venom and Zombieland. So there you go, the guy who directed Venom is now directing Tom Holland in the Uncharted movie, proving everything is secretly connected to the Spider-man universe. Tom Holland even reportedly discovered the Uncharted games on the set of Spider-man, only further proving my point.

Also, true story, Mark Wahlberg was originally brought on to play Drake. After the production stalled and shuffled through several directors, Wahlberg felt he’d grown too old to believably play Drake and so took on the role of Sully.

Uncharted Release Date

Alright, here it is. The info you want: February 17, 2022. The date fans of the games have waited fifteen years and numerous directors for. Hard to believe it’s so close. You can book your tickets at your local cinema now.

Uncharted Games

There is of course no Uncharted movie with the Uncharted games. The series began with 2007’s Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune on the PlayStation 3. There have been four mainline Uncharted games since then, before Drake’s story was concluded in 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and we’re sure eagle-eyed fans will have plenty of easter eggs to spot in the film. PlayStation recently packaged Uncharted 4 and its spin-off The Lost Legacy into a single package for the PlayStation 5 titled Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. You can read our local impressions and full review right over here. Better yet, if you actually bought a copy of Legacy of Thieves, you’ll find it came with a ticket to see the movie!