What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Friday, friends. The good day is here again, and so we ask the question: What are you playing this weekend?

For me, it’s a bit of a working weekend if I’m honest. I want to spend as much time on Horizon: Forbidden West as I can to ensure our review is as comprehensive as possible, so that means putting in another couple of solid days play across the weekend. Not a brag, I promise, just facts. Reviewing a game of this kind is an undertaking and we’re grateful to have it early.

In between times, I will (of course) be dropping into Sea of Thieves to check out the new Shrouded Islands update that dropped last night. It’s been TWO YEARS since Rare has meaningfully progressed the game’s core story, due to Disney shaped reasons, and I’m excited to see what they’ve got lined up.

Oh, and that D&D game I mentioned last week? We ended up having to reschedule due to a couple of our players getting with COVID. So that’s back on for this weekend, and I can’t wait to roll some dice.

Ruby tells me she intends to play Pokémon Legends: Arceus for the rest of her life, or until it runs out of Pokémon for her to research, whichever occurs first.

But how about you guys? Are you still on Pokémon with Ruby, or are you still smashing through Dying Light 2? Are you even playing games at all this weekend, or are you heading out to enjoy the time off? Let us know in the comments, and we’ll see you on Monday.