What We Know About Pokémon Scarlet And Violet’s Starters

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Gen 9 starters have been revealed and they include a cat, a baby croc, and a duck. Do you have a favourite? I certainly do and it’s not my usual type.

The surprise reveal of the next mainline games in the Pokémon series comes just a little over two years since Sword and Shield came out. While some people feel that’s too early, others are ready to dig in and start planning who to journey with through the new games’ Mediterranean-inspired costal country-side. I, for example, will be choosing Fuecoco because he’s adorable and also I am morally opposed to using grass Pokémon that aren’t vegetables or being seen with a duck cosplaying as Donald Duck.

Here’s what little hard information we currently have about the new starters:

Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Sprigatito

Category: Grass Cat Pokémon Height: 1′4″ Weight: 4 kg. Type: Grass Ability: Overgrow The capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon.

Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Fuecoco

Category: Fire Croc Pokémon Height: 1′4″ Weight: 10 kg. Type: Fire Ability: Blaze The laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace.

Image: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Quaxly

Category: Duckling Pokémon Height: 1′8″ Weight: 6 kg. Type: Water Ability: Torrent The earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.

What can we glean from these modest Pokédex entries? Well for one, Fuecoco is an absolute mini-unit at nearly the double the weight of the other two. “capricious” and “attention-seeking” sounds about right for a cat-based Pokémon, though hopefully Sprigatito’s feline instincts will make it an unusually aggro grass type. Meanwhile, Quaxly is “earnest and tidy.” Sounds like a cop to me.

As you would expect, the Pokémon fanart community is already having a field day. All of the starters seem to be getting plenty of affection, though I get the impression Fuecoco is a slight favourite at the moment. In some ways it almost feels like Charmander 3.0. Hopefully it stays as loveable through all of its evolutions.