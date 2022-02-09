Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Coming To Nintendo Switch In September

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 exists and it’s only a few months away. Nintendo revealed the sprawling open world game will come to Switch in September 2022 and it looks gorgeous.

Here’s the trailer:

We didn’t learn a whole lot about the game today other than the usual mix of war torn misery, existential dread, and god-killing anime beauty the Xeno-series is famous for. And, ah, some really goofy voice acting accents.

2017’s Xenoblade Chronicles 2, for all of its faults (and there are plenty), pushed the Switch hardware to its limits, so it’ll be interesting to see how a sequel five years late will fare.