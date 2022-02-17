See Games Differently

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 And Mario Strikers Battle League Football Have Been Rated In Australia

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: February 18, 2022 at 9:00 am
A couple of Nintendo ratings for you today.

The Australian Classification Board has handed down its rating for both Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Mario Strikers: Battle League Football on the Switch.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 received an M rating, with the board citing moderate impact “fantasy themes and violence” as its reasoning. Unsurprisingly, it also states the game contains no drug use. More surprising: very mild impact sex (ooh-la-la?), mild impact language and nudity (ooh-la-la!) and moderate impact themes and violence.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football received a PG rating for mild impact violence. The Board had no other notes to make on this one, and that’s not terribly surprising.

Both games were only announced a week ago during the first-quarter Nintendo Direct. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the latest in the popular series of science fantasy JRPGs and continues to do quite well in the West. Mario Strikers: Battle League Football (simply called Mario Strikers: Battle League in the US) is the first new game in the series since Charged launched on the Wii in 2007. I was so worked up about its announcement, I wrote a piece on why I’m so happy to have this series back after all this time. Why Nintendo had to append the word Football to the title is beyond me. I assume it had its reasons. It’s the kind of scenario that was very commonplace in the early-to-mid 2000s but doesn’t happen so much anymore.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football launches June 10, 2022. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will release in September 2022 but does not have a specific date just yet. Both are exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

  • Those two new Sonic games from SEGA received G ratings, too, but that’s via an IARC submission, rather than a submission to the board directly.

