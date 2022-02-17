Xenoblade Chronicles 3 And Mario Strikers Battle League Football Have Been Rated In Australia

A couple of Nintendo ratings for you today.

The Australian Classification Board has handed down its rating for both Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Mario Strikers: Battle League Football on the Switch.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 received an M rating, with the board citing moderate impact “fantasy themes and violence” as its reasoning. Unsurprisingly, it also states the game contains no drug use. More surprising: very mild impact sex (ooh-la-la?), mild impact language and nudity (ooh-la-la!) and moderate impact themes and violence.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football received a PG rating for mild impact violence. The Board had no other notes to make on this one, and that’s not terribly surprising.

Both games were only announced a week ago during the first-quarter Nintendo Direct. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the latest in the popular series of science fantasy JRPGs and continues to do quite well in the West. Mario Strikers: Battle League Football (simply called Mario Strikers: Battle League in the US) is the first new game in the series since Charged launched on the Wii in 2007. I was so worked up about its announcement, I wrote a piece on why I’m so happy to have this series back after all this time. Why Nintendo had to append the word Football to the title is beyond me. I assume it had its reasons. It’s the kind of scenario that was very commonplace in the early-to-mid 2000s but doesn’t happen so much anymore.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football launches June 10, 2022. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will release in September 2022 but does not have a specific date just yet. Both are exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.