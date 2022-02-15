Yakuza Creator Toshihiro Nagoshi Won’t Be Making Smartphone Games

After leaving Sega, Toshihiro Nagoshi set up a new studio called Nagoshi Studio in Tokyo. Earlier this year, NetEase Games described the wholly-owned subsidiary’s M.O., stating it “develops high-end titles for worldwide release, with a primary focus on the console software business.”

So, it should come as no surprise as Nagoshi says you shouldn’t expect his studio to be working on smartphone games. The creator is known for his cinematic Yakuza games that feature some of Japan’s biggest stars. However, since he’s no longer at Sega, he’ll need to start a new saga.

“Just as before, I hope to create games in that vein that can reach a global audience,” Nagoshi told IGN. “So you won’t find us making, like, smartphone puzzle games or whatever. Those games are fun, but what we’re good at and what the world expects from us is games with dramatic and moving stories, and that’s what we want to make. So that’s where our focus is.”

When asked if he had an idea for the studio’s debut title, he replied, “Yes, as a game creator I have always had a number of things I’d like to do one day, and there is one idea in particular from my personal locker that I’d like to try to expand on now. Now the idea is slowly taking shape, with the input of the team.”

While the Yakuza games are set in Japan, Nagoshi says the setting isn’t the only thing that made them successful. “There must be something stronger, such as an emotional story, or the balance between gameplay and storytelling, and the overall quality being high. So for our next game to be a worldwide success, I don’t think the setting is that important.”

“If the drama is good, then people in France will be moved by a Takeshi Kitano movie, and we in Japan can enjoy a movie from India,” Nagoshi continued. “If the quality is good, then anyone anywhere should be able to enjoy it. I want to return to that pure element of entertainment.”