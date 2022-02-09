Yet Another Japanese Gaming Peripheral For The Truly Lazy

That’s not a massage table! You are looking at the Lying Face Down Sleep Cushion Z. Pointed out by Gizmodo Japan and PC Watch, it was specifically created for you to place your head between the two cushions and play video games, look at your phone or tablet, and even read books.

This is the latest entry in Japan’s quest to help people be more lazy when gaming.

Glasses are a-ok! (Image: Thanko)

Created by peripheral company Thanko, it was even designed so that you can wear glasses comfortably while place your head between the two cushions.

Gaming cushions, such as this one released in Japan in 2020, are already a thing. What makes this different is that it’s not a simple cushion, but rather, more of a head rest. In comparison, using a cushion looks like more work. It’s harder.

You can also use the cushion like so. (Image: Thanko)

This product is for when you don’t even feel like holding up your head and for when lying on your back, holding your gaming handheld over your face seems so tiring. Thanko is known for making silly peripherals, and while this looks goofy, it might actually be useful.

Looking through the two cushions provides, like, a viewfinder to focus on your Switch gaming. (Image: Thanko)

On Japanese bulletin board 5ch, commenters did have things to say about the Lying Face Down Sleep Cushion Z:

“If you were playing for a long time, this might be good. Since you can easily change how you play the Switch while lying down, if anything, I think it’s aimed more at the Steam Deck.” “I think facing upwards is better.” “It seems handy, but the way it looks is so messed up.” “I’d imagine this makes your head hurt.” “Lying down and gaming is exhausting.” “If you have this, [using] the Steam Deck will be fine.” “I bet if used it for a long time, your arm would go numb.” “I’ve always thought beanbag chairs were good.” “How far are they gonna take it?”

The Lying Face Down Sleep Cushion Z is priced at 6,980 yen ($US60 ($83)) and went on sale this week in Japan.