All The Trailers From Today’s State Of Play

If you missed the trailers from today’s PlayStation State of Play, worry not, we’ve collected everything for you in one convenient spot.

Let’s get it out of the way now: did we get a trailer for Final Fantasy XVI? No, we did not. Were we expecting one? Also no, quite frankly, so it’s being a no-show today doesn’t come as a surprise.

Given this, what did Sony have to talk about this morning? Let’s break it all down, starting with a brand new IP from Capcom:

Exoprimal

Not gonna lie, they really had me thinking I was looking at a new Dino Crisis for a second there. Exoprimal is a new, apparently multiplayer action game where you shoot a bunch of dinosaurs in the future. Show me a more Video Games pitch than that and I’ll eat my hat.

Ghostwire Tokyo

Dishonored With Ghosts inches ever closer to release. We know review copies are already in the wild, but we won’t have access until the same time you do because, well, you know.

Stranger In Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

I still don’t know what the hell is going on with this game and at this point, I’m too afraid to ask.

Forspoken

Delayed to October earlier this week, Forspoken remains the title most likely to pop off in the West. It has everything it needs to succeed: a snarky protagonist, a witty Jarvis-esque sidekick, some solid-looking combat and a YA-inspired fantasy world.

Gundam Evolution

Every day we stray further from what Gundam was originally about.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Remember how bone-shatteringly hard TMNT Tournament Fighters was for no goddamned reason? Good news: it’s back to traumatise you further. There are quite a few games in this collection actually. They’re mostly pretty good. Most are also notoriously very hard.

GigaBash

Kaiju brawler hell yeah. Seriously, stop pitching, you’ve won me over.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

JoJo rules but there was so much overlapping yelling in this trailer that it triggered my ADHD like no one’s business. Absolutely unable to focus on a single thing because it made my brain scream.

Trek To Yomi

You had me at “side-scrolling samurai brawler.” Assassin’s Creed Chronicles vibes but with a black-and-white Kurosawa twist.

Returnal Ascension

This is technically Returnal‘s 3.0 update. We’re told it includes campaign co-op (!!) and a brand new mode.

The DioField Chronicle

This actually pulled me right in? I’m not that big on JRPGs these days, but the presentation on this one knocked it out of the park. Super keen.

Valkyrie Elysium

There is a subsection of the JRPG crowd that is screaming right now. The Valkyrie Profile series has been on ice for a little while now, and to see it return is sure to have the genre faithful in raptures. Enjoy the moment.

And that’s all the trailers from today’s State of Play! Short and sweet, as per usual, and curiously uninterested in dropping the kinds of trailers that make the hardest of the hardcore happy. I approve. For more, you can watch the full State of Play broadcast at the embed below.