Baby’s First Switch: Please Give Me Your Animal Crossing Tips

Hello and welcome back to Baby’s First Switch (we finally have a name, courtesy of the incredible Ruby Innes herself), where I ask for your help, support, love and guidance and you, hopefully, provide your wisdom. After asking for all your tips and suggestions in the last article, I have finally decided on a game: Animal Crossing New Horizons.

You all gave me such incredible advice and tips (thank you so much by the way) and I think that for my skill level, Animal Crossing is the best way to ease my way into gaming.

Also, me buying Animal Crossing was a spur of the moment sort of thing because I was in desperate need of a brain empty, good vibes sort of game so I went and impulse bought it.

With that motivation it feels natural that it will be the first game in the series.

Side note: the server at EB Games could very much tell that I am new to gaming because he immediately told me not to buy the expansion pack because he “could tell I’m not a gamer.” Rude, not wrong, but rude.

Moving on.

Thanks to all of you, I now have a very long list of games I’m very keen to check out and play with you all in the future.

This brings me to the purpose of this article, I am once again asking for your help but this time specifically for Animal Crossing.

What are some things you wish you knew about Animal Crossing as you were starting out? What are some pearls of wisdom you can impart onto me? Is there anything I should do to make my gaming experience better?

Initial thoughts of Animal Crossing

I’ve played Animal Crossing for maybe about a week now and my initial thoughts of the game are that I am obsessed with it. I love the cute world and the sweet little trees and bugs that I get to collect.

Something else I really enjoy about the game is that it allows you to take a step away from the chaotic world we live in and just chill out for a minute. The graphics are beautifully wholesome and I adore the sunsets.

I think the biggest question about playing Animal Crossing is: Should I trust Tom Nook? There’s something about him that I don’t trust. Why does he want all my donations? I didn’t believe he will hold onto them while we wait for Blathers.

Turns out he did hold onto them but I don’t know. He seems shady to me. Maybe I just have issues trusting men in authority.

A note that I have at the moment is that at certain times I had no idea what I was supposed to be doing so I just kind of wandered around the island. I feel like I want a little bit more going on that I can interact with instead of just having to wait for Blathers or collect objects for his museum.

Don’t get me wrong, I love the chill and calm vibes of having to slowly build up your island but I want more. No, I need more. But this is where you all come in.

I need your help

So, my beautiful Kotaku Australia gamers, what are the best tips you can give me when playing Animal Crossing?.

I want to know how to get bells quickly and work off these god damn Nook miles so I can pay off my debts to the suspicious creature whomst I’m expected to trust.

But what should I do to build up my island more efficiently? I want to have the best tent in the world yet all I have is a bed and lamp (sad), so I would love some advice in that regard.

Your tips and suggestions will help write my Animal Crossing how-to guide later on so we can help other gamers who might be starting out like me. For that to happen, you need to give me all the best (or any) tips you can, even if you think it’s silly.

I would also love to hear your experiences with the game and how it made you feel playing it. I want us to start a wholesome Animal Crossing family where we can visit each others’ islands and become besties.

If you want to give me some other gaming suggestions or tips, give us a shout on Twitter (@kystewart_) or chuck us an email.