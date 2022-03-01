The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Ring Fit Adventure for $99, the DualSense Wireless Controller (Starlight Blue) for $99 and $110 off a Corsair Elgato Stream Deck XL.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Table of Contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch console deals
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months of Switch Online – now $449 (down from $560.90, if bought separately)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model – now $499 (down from $539.95)
Switch game deals
- Animal Crossing New Horizons – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Bravely Default II – now $51 (down from $79.95)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – now $62 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – now $64 (down from $89.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Gold: Super Rush – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Metroid Dread – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Monster Hunter Rise – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- New Pokemon Snap – now $67.90 (down from $79.95)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – now $69 (down from $79.95)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – now $39 (down from $79.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $99 (down from $124.95)
- Super Mario Party – now $69 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- WarioWare Get It Together – now $54 (down from $69.95)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World – now $69 (down from $79.95)
Switch hardware and accessory deals
- Hori Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Fight Stick – now $252.98 (down from $399.95)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons (Blue/Yellow) – now $95 (down from $119.95)
- SanDisk EVO Plus MicroSD (256GB) – now $47.49 (down from $89.95)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4/PS5 game deals
- Battlefield 2042 – now $44.38 (down from $109.95)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Deathloop – now $48 (down from $99.95)
- Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles – now $59.59 (down from $99.95)
- Elden Ring (PS5) – $84.35 (down from $109.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- God of War – now $12 (down from $24.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5) – now $79 (down from $99.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) – now $88 (down from $109.95)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – now $12 (down from $24.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $64.90 (down from $89.95)
- Resident Evil Village – now $54.90 (down from $109.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $78 (down from $94.95)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – now $74.90 (down from $99.95)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – now $24.95 (down from $49.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion – now $25 (down from $49.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- DualSense Wireless Controller (White) – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Starlight Blue) – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Nova Pink) – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- Hori Real Arcade Pro N Hayabusa Fight Stick – now $236.95 (down from $349.95)
- Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – now $139 (down from $159.95)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Back 4 Blood – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Battlefield 2042 – now $34.90 (down from $109.95)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy – now $69 (down from $79.95)
- Elden Ring – $89 (down from $109.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Forza Horizon 5 – now $79 (down from $99.95)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – now $69 (down from $99.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $74.90 (down from $99.95)
- Hades – now $24 (down from $49.95)
- Halo Infinite – now $74.90 (down from $99.95)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – now $48 (down from $99.95)
- Oddworld Soulstorm – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat – now $39 (down from $49.95)
- Riders Republic – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Tales of Arise – now $74.90 (down from $99.95)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – now $24.95 (down from $49.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – now $343 with the promo code SNSAVE2 (usually around $459 to $499)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – now $455 with the promo code SNSAVE2 (usually around $649)
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X – now $689.25 (usually around $799)
- Corsair Vengeance RGB RS 16GB Memory – now $115 (down from $162)
- Corsair Vengeance LPX 128GB DDR4 DRAM 3000MHz C16 Memory Kit – now $614.55 (down from $176.10)
- Gigabyte nVidia GeForce GTX 1660 – now $579 (down from $699)
- Sabrent Rocket Q4 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD (2TB) – now $279.99 (down from $345)
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD (500GB) – now $114.35 (down from $149)
- Samsung 980 Pro PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD (1TB) – now $218.90 (down from $279.99)
- Seagate IronWolf SATA3 3.5″ Hard Drive (4TB) – now $135 (down from $159)
Gaming headset deals
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless 7.1 Headset – now $97 (down from $139)
- Logitech G Pro X Headset – now $179 (down from $279.95)
- Razer Kraken X Headset – now $49 (down from $89)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Headset – now $65 (down from $139)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 Headset – now $75 (down from $99)
Keyboard deals
- Cooler Master MasterKeys CK550 Mechanical Keyboard (Brown Switch) – now $79 (down from $119)
- Cooler K55 RGB Pro XT Keyboard – now $84 (down from $99)
- Logitech G G915 Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $269 (down from $379.95)
- Logitech G G915 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $289 (down from $399.95)
- Logitech G815 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $189 (down from $299.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Keyboard (Tenkeyless) – now $139 (down from $179.95)
- Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 Keyboard (Yellow Switches) – now $107.44 (down from $201)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Keyboards – now $309 (down from $349)
Laptop and tablet deals
- Alienware M15 R7 Gaming Laptop (i7-12700H, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 3080 Ti) – now $3,999.21 with the code PSDETCH (down from $4,999)
- MSI GE75 Raider Laptop – now $2,200 (down from $3,499)
- MSI GF75 Thin Laptop – now $1,880.88 (down from $2,300)
- MSI GT75 Titan Laptop – now $1,924.03 (down from $3,675)
Mice deals
- ASUS TUF M3 Mouse – now $31.34 (down from $49)
- Logitech G203 Lightsync Gaming Mouse – now $29 (down from $69.95)
- Logitech G G502 Lightspeed Mouse – now $149.04 (down from $269.95)
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Mouse – now $63.74 (down from $109.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Mouse – now $68.87 (down from $139.95)
- SteelSeries Aerox 3 Mouse – now $85 (down from $119)
Monitor deals
- BenQ 27″ 2K QHD IPS Gaming Monitor – now $477 (down from $549)
- Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $423.75 (down from $599)
- LG 34″ WFHD IPS Monitor – now $499 (down from $549)
- LG 32″ 4k UHD Monitor – now $489 (down from $569)
- Lenovo G32qc-10 31.5-inch 144Hz QHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $397 (down from $649)
- LG 32UK550-B 32-inch 4k Gaming Monitor – now $489 (down from $569)
- LG Ultragear 27-inch 165Hz QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor – now $529 (down from $679)
Wi-Fi router, microphone and other accessory deals
- ASUS RT-AC86U Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Gaming Router – now $259 (down from $369)
- Corsair Carbide 678C Low Noise Tempered Glass ATX Case – now $204 (down from $279)
- Corsair RGB ML Pro Fan (120mm, triple pack) – now $110 (down from $155)
- Corsair Elgato Stream Deck XL – now $329 (down from $439)
- Corsair 5000D Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX Case – now $176 (down from $235)
- Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam – now $117.81 (down from $199.95)
- Netgear Orbi (RBK352) WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh System – now $319 (down from $479)