Mos Eisley Is A Hive Of Scum, Villainy And A 20% Off Sale With These LEGO Deals

While we’re all big LEGO fans here, it isn’t exactly the most inexpensive hobby around. It’s a nice way to keep your brain and hands busy, but the individual price tags for certain sets can be enough to make your heart race. Those chunky price tags for the more complex LEGO sets can hurt more than stepping on a loose brick. Especially if it’s a major brand, like Star Wars.

If you’re looking for something new to build and wouldn’t mind saving a few bucks in the process, here are some of the best LEGO sets that are available on sale right now.

This is easily one of the most inventive LEGO sets of the past decade. Hell, make that the past two decades or more. From a purely aesthetic stance, this set is an amazingly faithful replica of the original Nintendo Entertainment System, complete with a Super Mario Bros. cartridge and a retro TV that you can hook the console up to.

What makes this set more than just a display piece is that the TV includes an interactive scrolling display based on World 1-1 from Super Mario Bros. Absolutely ridiculous stuff that is only really outdone by the Super Mario 64 block.

You can start playing with the LEGO Super Mario Nintendo Entertainment System while it’s on sale for $278 here.

The Mos Eisley Cantina might just be the ultimate Star Wars LEGO set.

This set is a giant recreation of the infamous hive of scum and villainy from the first Star Wars and is overflowing with minifigs, some of which are exclusively found here. There are even figures for Doctor Evazan, Long Snoot and that bat-faced alien you only see for all of one second.

This LEGO set has had its price slashed by over $100 at Amazon, so you’ll only be paying $423 instead of $529.99.

Branded LEGO is great, but if you’re someone who just enjoys the process of building something or you enjoy collecting sets that look great on display, this Creator Expert set is probably right up your alley.

It depicts a bustling street corner, with multi-storey buildings that contain unique rooms.

This LEGO Creator set’s price is currently 25% off, so you’ll pay $299 instead of $399.99. Start building here.

Great news for the handful of Eternals fans out there, Kingo is LEGO and currently 50% off here.

LEGO Creator Botanical sets – save up to $50.99

Is your green thumb more of a touch of death? Well, here are a few plants that you’ll never have to worry about killing, with some trimmed price tags to boot.

Here’s what’s on sale:

Comes together in a snap!

Get your hands around the LEGO Infinity Gauntlet here.

Speaking of Marvel, you can grab a decent deal on the LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy ship set. Usually $229.99, its price has been dropped down to $179.

As far as sets go, the ship by itself is pretty cool, and the inclusion of minifigs for Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis, Thor and a Chitauri warrior – which pretty much gives you every major Guardians character, except for Drax and Nebula.

Grab the LEGO Marvel The Guardians’ Ship here.

LEGO Busts – save up to $20.99

If you’re someone who buys LEGO sets purely for the display value, this range is more or less made for you. These busts usually retail for $89.99 each. Here are the LEGO sets you can currently grab on sale:

LEGO Super Mario sets – save up to $25.99

While your mileage may vary with the actual playability of the LEGO Super Mario sets, you can’t deny that they did a great job of translating the various Mario settings and characters into LEGO. Released last year, I’d say the biggest turn-off for this series was the fairly expensive price tags – especially the starter set, which is the only way you can get a Mario figure.

The good news is, a few of these LEGO sets are currently on sale, for prices that are easier to justify. With the new Luigi sets, now’s a good time to build up some expansions sets for cheap.