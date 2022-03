Breath Of The Wild Sequel Delayed To 2023, Nintendo Apologizes

Please don’t shoot the messenger. The Sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been pushed to spring 2023, Nintendo announced in a brief video today.

“We previously announced that we were aiming for a 2022 release for this game,” Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma said. “However, we have decided to extend our development time a bit and change the release to spring 2023.”

Developing…