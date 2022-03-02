Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Gran Turismo 7 In Australia

March is set to be a mega month in the gaming world, with games like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Stranger of Paradise: Finally Fantasy Origin set to launch in Australia. Kicking off this massive run of releases is the latest instalment of the beloved racing sim series Gran Turismo 7.

This rendition will be a special one, as the game celebrates its 25th anniversary, which means we’ll see it in both a standard and anniversary edition. From Amazon to Catch, here’s where you can score a cheap copy of Gran Turismo 7 in Australia, ahead of its release date of March 4.

For those who are unfamiliar with the popular franchise, Gran Turismo is a real driving simulator game dedicated to automotive culture. Designed to impress both new and old fans, the game takes place in a resort where you can buy, tune, race and sell your way through various game modes, including GT Campaign, Arcade, Driving School, GT Sport Mode and the reintroduced legendary GT Simulation Mode.

What we noticed during our first playthrough of Gran Turismo 7 is that it’s “a work of art and a labour of love. It cares about cars, and it wants you to care about them too. It’s a gentle teacher, never overbearing, but it knows when you push you too.”

With 420 cars and over 90 tracks available in 34 locations around the world, GT7 will help you find your line, whether you’re a casual or competitive racer. Start your engines and let’s get started.

Where can you get Gran Turismo 7 for cheap in Australia?

If you figured you’d just wait until release date to pick up your copy of Gran Turismo 7, you’d miss out on all the bonuses that come from pre-ordering. If you pre-order any copy of the game, you’ll receive 100,000 in-game credit and a three-car pack, including a Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept Stealth Model, a Porsche 917 Living Legend and a Toyota Supra GT500 ’97 (Castrol TOM’S).

The PS4 standard edition of Gran Turismo 7 is meant to RRP for $109.95 on PS4 but you can find it cheapest at either Amazon Australia or Harvey Norman for $78. Following those two retailers is Big W, Catch and JB Hi-Fi with $79.

PS5 copies retail for $124.95, but you can find it cheapest again at Amazon or Harvey Norman for $98, or for $99 at Big W, Catch and JB Hi-Fi.

Here’s everywhere you can grab Gran Turismo 7 for cheap in Australia:

For the collectors, you can pick up the 25th Anniversary Edition from a limited number of Australian retailers. While it may appear that the Anniversary Edition is only available to PS5 owners, every copy you purchase comes with a digital game code for the PS4 version. That way, no PS4 owner will miss out on enjoying the Anniversary Edition while they await their PS5.

In addition to the bonuses that accompany all Gran Turismo 7 pre-orders, you’ll also receive an exclusive steelbook case, a Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific livery, 30 manufacturer and partner PSN Avatars and the music from the game’s official soundtrack.

Currently, you can only find a hard copy at Harvey Norman for $154.

The release date for Gran Turismo 7 is on March 4, exclusively on Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5.