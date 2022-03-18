See Games Differently

Humble Games Announces Coral Island, The Farming Sim I’ve Always Wanted

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: March 18, 2022 at 12:27 pm -
Filed to:coral island
farming simhumble gamesisland simmarriagestairway gameswife simulator
Humble Games Announces Coral Island, The Farming Sim I’ve Always Wanted
Image: Humble Games

Yes, Coral Island is another wholesome farming simulator with romance options. Yes, I am very excited about it. What are you going to do about it? Fight me?

The Humble Games showcase had a lot of juicy content to show off, like the Melbourne-made role-playing musical Stray GodsOf course, as somebody that’s always foaming at the mouth for the next farming sim where I can get a wife, the news is that Stairway Games would be buddying up with Humble Games for their new title Coral Island was music to my ears.

Coral Island is, as described by the developer Stairway Games, a “vibrant and laid-back reimagining of farm sim games“. The game has the Harvest Moon-esque farming sim basics: build a farm, meet the love of your life, and explore the land. The game also allows for character customisation, which is always a big win in my eyes. You can check out the announcement trailer video below.

It’s probably pretty obvious to most people interested in games like this, but the success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Stardew Valley paved the way for more and more great farming life simulators to come out of the woodworks. While some have been a little disappointing and others have been an obvious cash grab, it’s games like Coral Island that make me happy about this trend.

Similarly to Summer in Mara, Coral Island is set on an island. A big part of this game that sets it apart is in the name, coral. As well as farming on land, you have to head to the oceans and restore the beautiful coral reef lying below it. If you’re going to make a farming sim, it’s always good to have something that sets it apart.

The 2D art style of the character portraits is very reminiscent of Disney, which can be done well with care. The gameplay art style, on the other hand, is smooth yet detailed. The game looks good as hell, and my body is ready for it.

Coral Island is planned for a 2022 release, and you can wishlist it on Steam now.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.