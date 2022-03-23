Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion Still In The Works, Still Using REDengine

Now more playable than ever after its 1.5 patch, fans of Cyberpunk 2077 are desperate for any updates they can get on what’s next for the title.

It would be unnecessary for me to reiterate the history of Cyberpunk 2077 since its rocky launch in November 2020. We all know how janky the game’s launch was. If you do need a refresher, though, David’s piece reflecting on the trainwreck covers it quite nicely.

CD Projekt Red has spent much of its time since launch slowly getting the game to run smoothly across all platforms, which is what we like to hear. Sure, it would’ve been better for the game to come out working well, but such is life.

But after Cyberpunk‘s 1.5 patch earlier this year, all eyes are once again looking to the future and all that post-launch content CDPR originally promised.

The last we heard about the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion was last year when a data mine revealed what could potentially be multiplayer modes and two new expansions. Since then, we’ve gotten one vague denial from CD Projekt Red’s global PR director Radek Grabowski about DLC rumours, and not much else.

While quite minor, the announcement of a new title in The Witcher series yesterday also came with a teeny tiny tidbit of information about Cyberpunk 2077.

In case the website doesn’t load for you, here’s the screengrab. pic.twitter.com/V9KPK8TfeC — The Witcher (@witchergame) March 21, 2022

The news that The Witcher would move to Unreal Engine 5 came as a surprise, as CDPR traditionally uses its own in-house REDengine software. Don’t get excited though, because CDPR noted that REDengine will “[still be] used for the development of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion”. This makes sense. In a game as massive as Cyberpunk 2077 changing engines for a single expansion pack would be an ungodly amount of work.

So yeah, no date, no content information, none of that shit. Why on earth would you think we’d be getting that? Bah humbug.

All we know is that it’s still happening, and it’s still being made with REDengine. Hopefully, as more fixes go into the game, we’ll get more information on what the expansion even is. My personal guess is that they’re going to go in the direction of The Sims and bring back an absolute classic.