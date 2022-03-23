See Games Differently

Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion Still In The Works, Still Using REDengine

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: March 23, 2022 at 12:14 pm -
Filed to:cd projekt red
cdprcyberpunkcyberpunk 2077dlcexpansionredenginethe witcherunreal engine 5witcher
Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion Still In The Works, Still Using REDengine
Image: CD Projekt Red

Now more playable than ever after its 1.5 patch, fans of Cyberpunk 2077 are desperate for any updates they can get on what’s next for the title.

It would be unnecessary for me to reiterate the history of Cyberpunk 2077 since its rocky launch in November 2020. We all know how janky the game’s launch was. If you do need a refresher, though, David’s piece reflecting on the trainwreck covers it quite nicely.

CD Projekt Red has spent much of its time since launch slowly getting the game to run smoothly across all platforms, which is what we like to hear. Sure, it would’ve been better for the game to come out working well, but such is life.

But after Cyberpunk‘s 1.5 patch earlier this year, all eyes are once again looking to the future and all that post-launch content CDPR originally promised.

The last we heard about the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion was last year when a data mine revealed what could potentially be multiplayer modes and two new expansions. Since then, we’ve gotten one vague denial from CD Projekt Red’s global PR director Radek Grabowski about DLC rumours, and not much else.

While quite minor, the announcement of a new title in The Witcher series yesterday also came with a teeny tiny tidbit of information about Cyberpunk 2077. 

The news that The Witcher would move to Unreal Engine 5 came as a surprise, as CDPR traditionally uses its own in-house REDengine software. Don’t get excited though, because CDPR noted that REDengine will “[still be] used for the development of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion”. This makes sense. In a game as massive as Cyberpunk 2077 changing engines for a single expansion pack would be an ungodly amount of work.

So yeah, no date, no content information, none of that shit. Why on earth would you think we’d be getting that? Bah humbug.

All we know is that it’s still happening, and it’s still being made with REDengine. Hopefully, as more fixes go into the game, we’ll get more information on what the expansion even is. My personal guess is that they’re going to go in the direction of The Sims and bring back an absolute classic.

cyberpunk 2077 expansion
Image: CD Projekt Red / Electronic Arts / Kotaku Australia

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.