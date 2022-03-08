John Romero’s New Doom 2 Map Raises Over $40K For Ukraine Aid

See Games Differently

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: March 9, 2022 at 10:01 am
Image: iD Software / John Romero

If you’ve been longing for more DOOM content from John Romero, this is going to be right up your alley. And it’s for a good cause!

In case you missed it: Last week, DOOM co-creator John Romero has released a new level for DOOM 2 to raise money for humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Pretty neat, considering this is the first map Romero has made for DOOM 2 since it launched in 1994. Obviously, it’s not like Romero woke up and started making new maps out of nowhere. Romero released two maps for the original DOOM back in 2016, and a completely new episode for DOOM called Sigil in 2019.

The new DOOM 2 level is called ‘One Humanity’. It’ll set you back €5 (AUD $7.50). All proceeds go to the Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund. This puts Romero alongside others in the industry now pulling together to support those affected by the Russia-Ukraine situation.

As of writing, Romero has raised over €27,000 (AUD $40,000) with his new DOOM 2 map.

As mentioned, Romero isn’t the only member of the games industry working to support the people of Ukraine. Itch.io launched their Bundle for Ukraine, which is a huge bundle of nearly 1,000 games, music, and books that’s already raised over $1m for the International Medical Corps and Voices for Children. AAA studios such as CD Projekt Red, Epic Games, and Microsoft have also given financial support to charities aiding in humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The ‘One Humanity’ map is still available on Romero’s website if you’d like to get your hands on it. You’ll need ‘an original copy of DOOM II and a modern source port’ to play it.

