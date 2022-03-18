Elden Ring Fans Are Using Cheats To Equip Notorious Cut Underwear

They say necessity breeds innovation. In Elden Ring, sometimes that necessity looks more like a Thomas the Tank Engine mod or whatever monstrosity is happening in this video. The latest Elden Ring innovation involves players equipping an NPC’s underwear that was apparently cut from the game.

Yeah, it’s gonna be one of those articles. Buckle up.

The underwear is the armour set Deathbed Smalls, which is apparently worn by Fia, the lady who offers players hugs with a health debuff, according to outlets like GamesRadar+ and Polygon. Some might see this debuff as a dealbreaker, but what is a sign of physical affection if not debuffs persevering? If you’re wondering how you too can adorn your tarnished’s nether regions with Fia’s barely-there underwear, y’know for science and stat purposes, you can’t. At least not through normal gameplay.

MIYAZAKI???? THEY WAS DIFFERENT WHEN MAKING ELDEN RING BRO pic.twitter.com/pUSbBHPYie — Phoebe (@tfwPhoebe) March 8, 2022

Deathbed Smalls is believed to be cut from Elden Ring’s official release due to its risqué nature. Cowards. Players only discovered Fia’s underwear after utilising weird free-camera work. This somewhat perverse revelation allowed players to match Fia’s underwear with her Deathbed armour set like some online CSI: Miami investigation. However, unlike her Deathbed Dress, her underwear isn’t a reward for completing one of her quests. If you’re down bad to wear Fia’s underwear, you’ll have to cast your puritanical values aside (in more ways than one) and use cheat codes to equip them.

Thanks to the folks over at Attack of The Fanboy, we know how to “complete” Fia’s armour set. Players have equipped Deathbed Smalls by setting Elden Ring offline with the Cheat Engine installed on their PCs. From there, all they had to do was enter Deathbed Smalls’ item number, 1930300, and voilà. Underwear claimed.

Here are Death Smalls’ stats, so you’ll have an excuse at the ready for when your parents or friends walk in on you dodge-rolling for your life as Captain Fia Underpants.

Damage Negation

Physical: 1.5

Slash: 1.5

Pierce: 1.5

Magic: 6.8

Fire: 6.5

Lightning: 6.8

Holy: 72

Resistances

Immunity: 24

Robustness: 7

Focus: 7

Vitality: 66

Poise: 1

I see you scrolling down to their sell value. Stop it.