Crafty Elden Ring Player Outsmarts Mimic Tear Boss By Stripping Naked

Published 2 hours ago: March 10, 2022 at 4:03 pm -
The Mimic Tear is an Elden Ring boss straight out of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. A mirror match battle where your opponent uses all your skills and gear against you, the boss the frequent origin of player headaches.

At least, it was, until player James Daly of GAMINGbible figured out the secret to taking the boss down in record time.

After heading into the fight fully equipped and ready to battle, Daly finds himself quickly on the backfoot. The Mimic Tear uses all his own weapons and abilities against him and though he puts up a valiant fight, all Daly can do is watch his health disappear. But after taking one-too-many knocks for his liking, Daly gets a bright idea — what if Elden Ring gives the Mimic Tear whatever gear you’re wearing at the moment you enter the arena? If so, then that begs a second question: if you were to enter the arena stark naked and quickly re-equip all your gear, would the Mimic Tear be able to do anything about it?

The answer, as Daly quickly discovers, is no. After stripping his character down to their underwear and re-entering the arena, Daly’s first theory is confirmed. But for the two-handed staff in its hands, Mimic Tear is also completely starkers. Emboldened, Daly dives behind a pillar to quickly re-equip all his gear. The next step is landing a hit. This is where an unexpected wrinkle presents itself. Because he has unburdened the Mimic Tear of all its armour, the boss is now significantly faster on its feet. Firing arrows at the boss does nothing because dodging them is now effortless. So the only alternative is to do it the old fashioned way.

The moment Daly lands his first melee hit, he knows he’s got the boss licked. Every hit wipes another significant chunk off the boss’s HP bar. Within a few hits, the Mimic Tear goes down.

Just another example of Elden Ring rewarding players that think outside the box.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

