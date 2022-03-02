Cop This Elgato Stream Deck And Mic Bundle That’s Currently $389

Apart from having a computer that can handle everything, there are a few pieces of essential gear that you’ll need to start streaming. If you’ve been looking to finally start that Twitch channel you’ve been rumbling about for a while now and are currently piecing together your setup, then you’re not going to want to miss out on this deal. For $389, you can score a solid bundle that includes Elgato’s Stream Deck and the Wave:3 microphone.

That’s a pretty good price for what’s included, and this deal seems to be exclusively available from Amazon Australia at the moment (even Elgato’s online store redirects to it). Separately, the Stream Deck can retail for up to $239.95 to $259 through Australian retailers like EB Games and JB Hi-Fi, while the Wave:3 will set you back somewhere in the range of $239.95 to $269 from the same retailers. Even Amazon Australia has the full price of the Wave:3 listed as $289 (although it’s currently on sale for $209).

In any case, this bundle deal will save you $90 to $139 if you were to grab the equipment separately.

By themselves, both of these pieces of Elgato equipment are worth the investment. We’re particularly fond of the Elgato Wave:3 as a streaming microphone, which connects to your PC via USB, can record with a sample rate of 96kHz and a bit rate of 24-bit, and includes external controls for volume, gain, and mix. It also includes Elgato’s audio mixing software, Wave Link, which is convenient if you don’t have mixing software on hand already.

The Stream Deck included in this bundle is the MK.1 version from 2017, it’s still a great choice for an audio and video switcher. It includes 15 customisable buttons and has a pretty easy to manage interface, so it’s not hard to set up actions for your stream. The deck itself is pretty inconspicuous, so it’ll fit nicely on your desk while letting you easily adjust your audio and video on the fly.

With this bundle, your setup will be one step closer to a level of professionalism that’ll let you stream with the best of them.

The Elgato Stream Deck MK.1 and Wave:3 bundle is available here.