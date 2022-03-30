See Games Differently

Enjoying The View

Luke Plunkett

Published 33 mins ago: March 30, 2022 at 1:23 pm -
Filed to:alternative versions of spider man
ben reillycreative worksdoctor octopusentertainment culturefictional charactersframestoreimax filmslouis laurentmarvel comics characterspeter parkerspider manspider man filmsstephen strangetechnology internetthe amazing spider man
Enjoying The View

Louis Laurent is an artist at Framestore, a studio that has worked on movies like No Time To Die, the upcoming Dr Strange sequel and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

You can see more of Louis’ stuff at his ArtStation page.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.