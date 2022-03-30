Enjoying The View

Louis Laurent is an artist at Framestore, a studio that has worked on movies like No Time To Die, the upcoming Dr Strange sequel and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
You can see more of Louis’ stuff at his ArtStation page.
