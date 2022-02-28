Every Confirmed Pokémon In Scarlet And Violet So Far

Later this year, Game Freak will release Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the ninth generation of mainline Pokémon games, rounding out an absolutely killer 2022 lineup for the Nintendo Switch. In addition to a true open-world set in a Mediterranean-inspired region, they’re set to increase the total number of Pokémon from approximately 800,000 to a number so large even Texas Instruments couldn’t calculate it.

You already know about the two starters — Sprigatito, the internet’s weed cat who’s also the one I’ve called dibs on, and Fuecoco, whom some have referred to as Rough Draft Charmander — both of whom are brand-new to Pokémon. But Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Pokédex is built out by a string of returning favourites and, uh, not-so-favourites from prior generations.

What follows is as close to a full accounting as possible, sourced directly from the official publicity materials for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In many cases, the Pokémon shown off in the trailer and in screenshots are part of evolutionary chains, implying (but not necessarily confirmining) that those monsters’ earlier and later stages will also appear. In those cases, we’ve listed all the other evolutions in parentheses. All right, let’s do this: Here are all the confirmed Pokémon for Scarlet and Violet — so far.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company / Kotaku

Sprigatito , the grass-type starter

, the grass-type starter Fuecoco , the fire-type starter

, the fire-type starter Quaxly , the water-type starter who, fiiiine, probably deserves an actual mention

, the water-type starter who, fiiiine, probably deserves an actual mention Starly , a flying-type Pokémon that was essentially the Pidgey of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl ( Staravia , Staraptor )

, a flying-type Pokémon that was essentially the Pidgey of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl ( , ) Hoppip , a grass-type Pokémon with no pupils and possibly no soul ( Skiploom , Jumpluff )

, a grass-type Pokémon with no pupils and possibly no soul ( , ) Psyduck , the water-type Pokémon that needs an IV of ibuprofen (Goldfuck)

, the water-type Pokémon that needs an IV of ibuprofen (Goldfuck) Petilil , a grass-type bulb Pokémon meant to populate the lower-level areas ( Lilligant )

, a grass-type bulb Pokémon meant to populate the lower-level areas ( ) Bounsweet , another grass-type bulb Pokémon meant to populate the lower-level areas ( Steenee , Tsareena )

, another grass-type bulb Pokémon meant to populate the lower-level areas ( , ) Combee , a bunch of bug-flying-type bees shaped like of honeycombs ( Vespiquen )

, a bunch of bug-flying-type bees shaped like of honeycombs ( ) Drifloon , a ghost-flying-type nightmare ( Drifblim )

, a ghost-flying-type nightmare ( ) Meowth , the cash-hungry normal-type cat Pokémon ( Persian )

, the cash-hungry normal-type cat Pokémon ( ) Pelipper , a pelican Pokémon saddled with perhaps the weakest type matchup: water-flyin ( Wingull )

, a pelican Pokémon saddled with perhaps the weakest type matchup: water-flyin ( ) Clauncher , a shrimpy water-type Pokémon ( Clawitzer )

, a shrimpy water-type Pokémon ( ) Swablu , an airy normal-flying type who eventually evolves into a kickass dragon ( Altaria )

, an airy normal-flying type who eventually evolves into a kickass dragon ( ) Pikachu , because the Pokémascot is essentially mandatory at this point ( Pichu , Raichu )

, because the Pokémascot is essentially mandatory at this point ( , ) Blissey , a normal-type Pokémon with frankly too much HP ( Happiny , Chansey )

, a normal-type Pokémon with frankly too much HP ( , ) Seviper , a poison-type serpent who’s typically locked in blood feud with its counterpart, Zangoose , not yet seen in any Scarlet or Violet promotional materials

, a poison-type serpent who’s typically locked in blood feud with its counterpart, , not yet seen in any Scarlet or Violet promotional materials Larvitar , a rock-ground little dragon who’s useless until you hit level 55 ( Pupitar , Tyranitar )

, a rock-ground little dragon who’s useless until you hit level 55 ( , ) Magnemite , which ruled when it was just electric-type but is slightly less awesome now that it’s part steel-type too ( Magneton , Magnezone )

, which ruled when it was just electric-type but is slightly less awesome now that it’s part steel-type too ( , ) Lucario , the Super Smash Bros. fighter who was seriously nerfed for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ( Riolu )

, the Super Smash Bros. fighter who was seriously nerfed for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ( ) Stonjourner , a rock-type Pokémon that’s essentially an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla set personified

, a rock-type Pokémon that’s essentially an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla set personified Dratini, a classic dragon-type Pokémon who only shows up as a statue in a fountain (Dragonair, Dragonite)

Right now, the exact list of Pokémon set to appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is still up in the air. The Pokémon experts at Serebii report that Pokémon Home, Nintendo’s cross-game Pokémon storage service, can only facilitate transfers to and from Scarlet and Violet for Pokémon that are already available in the game. The implication there is that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet may not allow you to capture every single Pokémon from every single generation.

If Pokémon Scarlet and Violet indeed limit which Pokémon from prior games you can import, it might be be reminiscent of the cacophonous “Dexit” controversy that marred the previous mainline entries, Pokémon Sword and Shield–at least for some fans. Those games, which came out in 2019, did not include every prior Pokémon from every prior generation, meaning some trainers who’ve stuck with the series for every iteration had to leave behind teams they’ve curated for years (or decades, in some cases).

Representatives for Nintendo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.