Everything Good Streaming in March 2022

March already! That’s right, we’re somehow already two months through 2022 (don’t think about it too much).
You know what that means, Gizmodians (Gizmodos? Gizmodudes?). Another month, another whole lot of streaming content.
This article will go into sci-fi, fantasy and horror releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff) coming this month to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master TV and movie streaming list for March and keep checking back each month, as we’ll update what’s coming to Australia in April, too.
Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s streaming in Australia in March, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released.
Table of Contents
What’s streaming on Netflix in March 2022?
March isn’t a huge month for nerdy Netflix users, however there’s still plenty to enjoy. Highlights of this month include Formula 1: Drive to Survive and season 2 of He-Man, as well as season 2 of Bridgerton. Here’s our five recommendations of what to watch on Netflix this month if you can’t settle on something from the list below.
March 1
- The Guardians Of Justice
March 2
- Against the Ice
March 3
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2)
- The Andy Warhol Diaries
March 11
- The Adam Project
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4)
March 16
- Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
March 17
- Human Resources
March 25
- Bridgerton (Season 2)
March 26
- Tomorrow
What’s streaming on Stan in March 2022?
Next up is Australian-owned Stan, the streaming home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights include Swiss Army Man and Bel Air. We’ve got five things to stream on Stan narrowed down for you here.
March 1
- Changing the Game
- Kill the Irishman
March 2
- Gangs of Baboon Falls (Season 1)
- Sins of the City (Season 2)
March 3
- Dior and I
- Jean-Paul Gaultier: Freak and Chic
- Rabbit-Proof Fence
- The First Monday In May
March 4
- Bel Air (Season 1)
- Do I Sound Gay?
- Walker (Season 2)
- The Flash (Season 7)
March 6
- Billions (Season 6)
- Power Book IV: Force (Season 1)
March 7
- The Circus (Season 7)
- Rosemary’s Baby
March 10
- The Room (Season 1)
March 11
- Timeline
- Vehicle 19
March 13
- In The Electric Mist
March 15
- Chinatown
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
March 16
- A Murder of the Crows (Season 2)
March 20
- Swiss Army Man
March 25
- The Not Too Late Show with Elmo (Season 1)
March 27
- The Peacemaker
March 30
- The Girl from Plainville (Season 1)
What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022?
Next on our list is Amazon Prime Video, the accompanying streaming service to any Amazon Prime subscription. Highlights of this month include season 2 of Star Trek Picard and The Boys Presents: Diabolical. This month is pretty good for streaming over on Amazon, here’s our five recommendations.
March 1
- Hotel Transylvania
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 19 and Season 20)
March 4
- Lucy and Desi
- Star Trek: Picard (Season 2)
- The Boys Presents: Diabolical (Season 1)
March 11
- Upload (Season 2)
March 16
- Get Smart
March 17
- The Girl In The Spider’s Web
March 23
- A Most Wanted Man
March 24
- The Domestics
March 25
- Bosch (Season 7)
March 31
- The Angry Birds Movie
What’s streaming on Disney+ in March 2022?
Disney+ is up next, home to all things Star Wars and Marvel. Disney+ has a few big highlights this month, including Turning Red and the premiere of Moon Knight. We have five suggestions for you if you can’t narrow this list down.
March 2
- Africa’s Deadliest (Season 4)
- Legion (Seasons 1 to 3)
- Trust (Season 1)
- Virus Hunters
March 3
- The Dropout
March 4
- Fresh
- The Secret Agent
- Long Long Time Ago 2
March 9
- Africa’s Hunters (Season 3)
- Atlas of Cursed Places (Season 1)
- Cake (Seasons 1 to 4)
- Ruyi’s Love in the Palace
- Anita: Director’s Cut
March 11
- Turning Red
March 18
- More than Robots
March 23
- Born in Africa (Season 1)
- Paralleles
- Assassin’s Creed
- Brazil
- Daredevil (2003)
- The Darkest Hour
March 30
- Moon Knight
- Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
- Earthquake on Everest
- Russia’s Mystery Files
What’s streaming on Binge in March 2022?
Next up is another Australian-owned streaming service, Binge! This month’s highlight has to be Taika Waititi’s Our Flag Means Death, a comedy about the pampered pirate Stede Bonnet. Here’s what the team at Gizmodo Australia will be streaming on Binge this month.
March 1
- CSI: Cyber
- The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It
March 2
- Our Flag Means Death (Season 1, premiere)
- Vampire Legend
- History’s Raiders (Season 1)
- The Internet of Everything
- Goring’s Secret – The Story of Hitler’s Marshall
- Served: Harvey Weinstein
March 3
- Evil Up Close (Season 2)
- Batwoman (Season 3 finale)
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7 finale)
- Cars That Built The World (Season 1)
- Raised By Wolves (Season 2, Episode 6 – new episodes weekly)
- WWE SmackDown Highlights (Season 22, Episode 57 – new episodes weekly)
- WWE Raw (Season 22, Episode 57 – new episodes weekly)
March 4
- I Am Mortal
- Die In A Gunfight
- Legacies (Season 4, Episode 11– new episodes weekly)
- Years of Living Dangerously (Season 1)
- WWE Raw Highlights (Season 22, Episode 57 – new episodes weekly)
- WWE Nxt (Season 22, Episode 58 – new episodes weekly)
March 5
- Initiation
March 6
- The Butterfly Effect
- W.A.T (Season 5, Episode 8 – new episodes weekly)
March 7
- Shining Vale (Season 1, premiere)
- Outlander (Season 6, premiere – new episodes weekly)
- The Walking Dead (Season 11, Episode 11 – new episodes weekly)
- WWE SmackDown (Season 22, Episode 57 – new episodes weekly)
- WWE Nxt Highlights (Season 22, Episode 59 – new episodes weekly)
March 8
- Death Row Stories (Season 2)
- Death By Design
March 9
- War Wrecks: The Untold Stories (Season 1)
- Deadly Women (Seasons 1 & 3)
- The Story of Monaro 427c
March 10
- Kung Fu (Season 2, premiere – new episodes weekly)
March 11
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation
- What Lies Below
March 13
- Shazam!
March 14
- Undercurrent: The Disappearance Of Kim Wall (Season 1)
- Who Is James Payton?
March 15
- Scooby-Doo: Straight Outta Nowhere
- Sky Line
- Face To Face (Season 1)
March 16
- The Cleaning Lady (Season 1 finale)
- Battle 360 (Season 1)
- Dogfights (Season 1)
- 91%: A Film About Guns In America
- After The Spill
March 17
- Body of Evidence (Seasons 3 & 4)
- Monster In The Shadows (Season 1)
- Raised By Wolves (Season 2 finale)
March 18
- Battlefields (Season 1)
- Close To Me (Season 1)
- Zoolander 2
March 20
- Wind River
- The Man Who Knew Too Much
March 22
- Salinger
- Autopsy: The Last Hours of… (Season 2)
- Love At First Swipe
- Lost Secrets of the Pyramid (Season 1)
March 23
- Eight Days That Made Rome (Season 1)
March 24
- Deadly Women (Season 4)
- Dead Men’s Secrets
- One Perfect Shot (Season 1)
- The Clown and The Candyman (Season 1)
March 25
- Life After Flash
- Mortal Engines
- Me You Madness
March 26
- Out of Death
March 27
- Tip of the Iceberg
- Earthquake
March 28
- Ian Brady: 50 Years Behind Bars
- Operation Stonehenge: What Lies Beneath? (Season 1)
March 29
- Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… (Season 3)
- Engineering That Built The World (Season 1)
- Machine
March 30
- Deadly Women (Season 14)
March 31
- Secrets In The Bones: The Hunt For The Black Death Killer
- The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek (Season 1)
- Machines That Built The World (Season 1)
- Life In A Walk
What’s streaming on Paramount+ in March 2022?
Next up is Paramount+! The new streaming service doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added this month, but the Halo TV show has to be a highlight. With only two bangers heading to Paramount+ this month, we don’t have a recs list, so why not just watch the both of these?
March 8
- The Requin
March 24
- Halo (new episodes weekly)
What’s streaming on Shudder in March 2022?
Here’s what horror lovers can enjoy on Shudder this month. You might be interested in Sputnik or The Bunker Game this month, or, really, any of other scary content headed to Shudder.
March 1
- ABCs of Death 2
- Across the River
- Sputnik
March 2
- Death Drop Gorgeous
- Bunny the Killer Thing
- Byzantium
- The Vigil
March 10
- The Seed
March 15
- Butchers
- She Never Died
- Torment
March 17
- The Bunker Game
March 18
- The Spine of Night
March 22
- Game of Death
- Satanic
- Await Further Instructions
March 29
- Gun Woman
- Personal Shopper
- The Cured
- Minor Premise
March 30
- Etheria
March 31
- Night’s End
That’s about it for our March streaming service release schedule. Stay tuned for our April guide to streaming services, or check out our article on upcoming sci-fi, fantasy and horror flicks set to release this year.
This article will be constantly updated. The last change was made on March 7, 2022.