Everything Good Streaming in March 2022

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

March already! That’s right, we’re somehow already two months through 2022 (don’t think about it too much).

You know what that means, Gizmodians (Gizmodos? Gizmodudes?). Another month, another whole lot of streaming content.

This article will go into sci-fi, fantasy and horror releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff) coming this month to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master TV and movie streaming list for March and keep checking back each month, as we’ll update what’s coming to Australia in April, too.

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s streaming in Australia in March, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released.

What’s streaming on Netflix in March 2022?

March isn’t a huge month for nerdy Netflix users, however there’s still plenty to enjoy. Highlights of this month include Formula 1: Drive to Survive and season 2 of He-Man, as well as season 2 of Bridgerton. Here’s our five recommendations of what to watch on Netflix this month if you can’t settle on something from the list below.

March 1

The Guardians Of Justice

March 2

Against the Ice

March 3

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2)

The Andy Warhol Diaries

March 11

The Adam Project

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4)

March 16

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

March 17

Human Resources

March 25

Bridgerton (Season 2)

March 26

Tomorrow

What’s streaming on Stan in March 2022?

Next up is Australian-owned Stan, the streaming home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights include Swiss Army Man and Bel Air. We’ve got five things to stream on Stan narrowed down for you here.

March 1

Changing the Game

Kill the Irishman

March 2

Gangs of Baboon Falls (Season 1)

Sins of the City (Season 2)

March 3

Dior and I

Jean-Paul Gaultier: Freak and Chic

Rabbit-Proof Fence

The First Monday In May

March 4

Bel Air (Season 1)

Do I Sound Gay?

Walker (Season 2)

The Flash (Season 7)

March 6

Billions (Season 6)

Power Book IV: Force (Season 1)

March 7

The Circus (Season 7)

Rosemary’s Baby

March 10

The Room (Season 1)

March 11

Timeline

Vehicle 19

March 13

In The Electric Mist

March 15

Chinatown

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

March 16

A Murder of the Crows (Season 2)

March 20

Swiss Army Man

March 25

The Not Too Late Show with Elmo (Season 1)

March 27

The Peacemaker

March 30

The Girl from Plainville (Season 1)

What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022?

Next on our list is Amazon Prime Video, the accompanying streaming service to any Amazon Prime subscription. Highlights of this month include season 2 of Star Trek Picard and The Boys Presents: Diabolical. This month is pretty good for streaming over on Amazon, here’s our five recommendations.

March 1

Hotel Transylvania

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 19 and Season 20)

March 4

Lucy and Desi

Star Trek: Picard (Season 2)

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (Season 1)

March 11

Upload (Season 2)

March 16

Get Smart

March 17

The Girl In The Spider’s Web

March 23

A Most Wanted Man

March 24

The Domestics

March 25

Bosch (Season 7)

March 31

The Angry Birds Movie

What’s streaming on Disney+ in March 2022?

Disney+ is up next, home to all things Star Wars and Marvel. Disney+ has a few big highlights this month, including Turning Red and the premiere of Moon Knight. We have five suggestions for you if you can’t narrow this list down.

March 2

Africa’s Deadliest (Season 4)

Legion (Seasons 1 to 3)

Trust (Season 1)

Virus Hunters

March 3

The Dropout

March 4

Fresh

The Secret Agent

Long Long Time Ago 2

March 9

Africa’s Hunters (Season 3)

Atlas of Cursed Places (Season 1)

Cake (Seasons 1 to 4)

Ruyi’s Love in the Palace

Anita: Director’s Cut

March 11

Turning Red

March 18

More than Robots

March 23

Born in Africa (Season 1)

Paralleles

Assassin’s Creed

Brazil

Daredevil (2003)

The Darkest Hour

March 30

Moon Knight

Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes

Earthquake on Everest

Russia’s Mystery Files

What’s streaming on Binge in March 2022?

Next up is another Australian-owned streaming service, Binge! This month’s highlight has to be Taika Waititi’s Our Flag Means Death, a comedy about the pampered pirate Stede Bonnet. Here’s what the team at Gizmodo Australia will be streaming on Binge this month.

March 1

CSI: Cyber

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It

March 2

Our Flag Means Death (Season 1, premiere)

Vampire Legend

History’s Raiders (Season 1)

The Internet of Everything

Goring’s Secret – The Story of Hitler’s Marshall

Served: Harvey Weinstein

March 3

Evil Up Close (Season 2)

Batwoman (Season 3 finale)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7 finale)

Cars That Built The World (Season 1)

Raised By Wolves (Season 2, Episode 6 – new episodes weekly)

WWE SmackDown Highlights (Season 22, Episode 57 – new episodes weekly)

WWE Raw (Season 22, Episode 57 – new episodes weekly)

March 4

I Am Mortal

Die In A Gunfight

Legacies (Season 4, Episode 11– new episodes weekly)

Years of Living Dangerously (Season 1)

WWE Raw Highlights (Season 22, Episode 57 – new episodes weekly)

WWE Nxt (Season 22, Episode 58 – new episodes weekly)

March 5

Initiation

March 6

The Butterfly Effect

W.A.T (Season 5, Episode 8 – new episodes weekly)

March 7

Shining Vale (Season 1, premiere)

Outlander (Season 6, premiere – new episodes weekly)

The Walking Dead (Season 11, Episode 11 – new episodes weekly)

WWE SmackDown (Season 22, Episode 57 – new episodes weekly)

WWE Nxt Highlights (Season 22, Episode 59 – new episodes weekly)

March 8

Death Row Stories (Season 2)

Death By Design

March 9

War Wrecks: The Untold Stories (Season 1)

Deadly Women (Seasons 1 & 3)

The Story of Monaro 427c

March 10

Kung Fu (Season 2, premiere – new episodes weekly)

March 11

Hotel Transylvania 2

Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation

What Lies Below

March 13

Shazam!

March 14

Undercurrent: The Disappearance Of Kim Wall (Season 1)

Who Is James Payton?

March 15

Scooby-Doo: Straight Outta Nowhere

Sky Line

Face To Face (Season 1)

March 16

The Cleaning Lady (Season 1 finale)

Battle 360 (Season 1)

Dogfights (Season 1)

91%: A Film About Guns In America

After The Spill

March 17

Body of Evidence (Seasons 3 & 4)

Monster In The Shadows (Season 1)

Raised By Wolves (Season 2 finale)

March 18

Battlefields (Season 1)

Close To Me (Season 1)

Zoolander 2

March 20

Wind River

The Man Who Knew Too Much

March 22

Salinger

Autopsy: The Last Hours of… (Season 2)

Love At First Swipe

Lost Secrets of the Pyramid (Season 1)

March 23

Eight Days That Made Rome (Season 1)

March 24

Deadly Women (Season 4)

Dead Men’s Secrets

One Perfect Shot (Season 1)

The Clown and The Candyman (Season 1)

March 25

Life After Flash

Mortal Engines

Me You Madness

March 26

Out of Death

March 27

Tip of the Iceberg

Earthquake

March 28

Ian Brady: 50 Years Behind Bars

Operation Stonehenge: What Lies Beneath? (Season 1)

March 29

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… (Season 3)

Engineering That Built The World (Season 1)

Machine

March 30

Deadly Women (Season 14)

March 31

Secrets In The Bones: The Hunt For The Black Death Killer

The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek (Season 1)

Machines That Built The World (Season 1)

Life In A Walk

What’s streaming on Paramount+ in March 2022?

Next up is Paramount+! The new streaming service doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added this month, but the Halo TV show has to be a highlight. With only two bangers heading to Paramount+ this month, we don’t have a recs list, so why not just watch the both of these?

March 8

The Requin

March 24

Halo (new episodes weekly)

What’s streaming on Shudder in March 2022?

Here’s what horror lovers can enjoy on Shudder this month. You might be interested in Sputnik or The Bunker Game this month, or, really, any of other scary content headed to Shudder.

March 1

ABCs of Death 2

Across the River

Sputnik

March 2

Death Drop Gorgeous

Bunny the Killer Thing

Byzantium

The Vigil

March 10

The Seed

March 15

Butchers

She Never Died

Torment

March 17

The Bunker Game

March 18

The Spine of Night

March 22

Game of Death

Satanic

Await Further Instructions

March 29

Gun Woman

Personal Shopper

The Cured

Minor Premise

March 30

Etheria

March 31

Night’s End

That’s about it for our March streaming service release schedule. Stay tuned for our April guide to streaming services, or check out our article on upcoming sci-fi, fantasy and horror flicks set to release this year.

This article will be constantly updated. The last change was made on March 7, 2022.