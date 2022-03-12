Five Years After Launch, For Honour Is Getting Crossplay

Good news, For Honour players, Ubisoft has announced that next week the 2017 online action game will finally receive crossplay support as part of the game’s next season of content. Sure it took over five years, but this should help speed up matchmaking times, which is always nice.

On March 10, Ubisoft released a short blog post confirming that crossplay is coming to For Honour. As explained in the post, crossplay will be implemented in two phases. Phase one launches on March 17 and will allow players across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC to play together in PvE and PvP modes via matchmaking.

Crossplay, one of For Honor's most requested features, is coming in Year 6: Lost Horizons! Learn more about how and when crossplay will be implemented here: https://t.co/5BrU0oLBWi pic.twitter.com/zVOwFTZ0B9 — For Honor (@ForHonorGame) March 11, 2022

Phase two, which doesn’t have a release date, will expand crossplay to support private matches and group play. According to Ubisoft, it decided to release crossplay like this because phase one was ready sooner and the publisher wanted to get the feature into the game to help improve matchmaking times sooner than later.

One thing to keep in mind is that when playing in For Honour crossplay matches, players won’t be able to use voice chat. Ubisoft claims this is down to technical issues that couldn’t be resolved. PC players can still use text chat to communicate with each other, but console players won’t see those messages.

If you don’t want to play with other players on other platforms, Ubisoft will allow folks to opt out of crossplay. This will let you use voice chat again and avoid any PC-hacking-shenanigans that might pop up. However, Ubisoft does warn players that turning off crossplay will likely result in longer matchmaking times as most players will not be opting out of the new feature.

In our post-Fortnite world, crossplay has become a more common feature over the last few years. Which is great! However, it’s often newer games that are launching with crossplay support. It’s less common to see an older title like For Honour, receive crossplay support five years after launch. Though it’s not unheard of. For example, last year it was announced that Warframe would receive full crossplay and cross-save support.