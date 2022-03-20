See Games Differently

Fortnite’s Latest Update Causing All Sorts Of Problems, Vehicles Bugged For Now

Published 7 mins ago: March 21, 2022 at 8:46 am -
Epic Games released Fortnite‘s Chapter 3, Season 2 update overnight. The update introduces numerous new mechanics including parkour and mantling, a combat sprint that lets you barge through doors, and several new vehicles like tanks and helicopters. On the face of it, it appears to be a Fortnite update like any other. It rotates loot the pool and makes changes to the game’s evolving Chapter 3 map.

What is out of the ordinary is how many problems have sprung up in the wake of the update’s launch. As the Fortnite update began to roll out, players across all platforms began reporting issues with logging in. Some were suspended in endless queues and never dropped into the game. Epic was forced to limit the number of players getting into the game while it investigated.

Then the matchmaking broke.

This investigation went on for most of the night.

Thankfully, as of this morning, it seems Epic has finally gotten to the bottom of whatever was causing its login issues.

The problems didn’t stop there, however. Those players that were able to access the game found all the new vehicles were in a bit of a state. So Epic began to investigate that too. As of this morning, this issue has not been rectified.

Both of these issues persist this morning, with the Epic Support Twitter account providing updates as new information comes to hand. Basically, for now, you can play, but the vehicles might be a bit cooked.

Epic isn’t a stranger to new patch problems. They happen to everyone. But this is rather beyond the scope of issues Epic usually faces when it pushes a new Fortnite update. Most of the time, the days following a new season update are all about small stability changes or tweaks to weapon balance. What we see here are issues on another level and, though it seems Epic is moving quickly to get everything rectified, they are nevertheless wildly out of character. Epic is big enough that it can usually avoid launch day problems like this, so to see it stumble is noteworthy. I’d love to know what went on behind the scenes to cause it all.

All being well, everything will be resolved and the game will be back to normal operations later today.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

