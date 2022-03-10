Gamescom Plays It Safe In 2022, Returns As Climate-Friendly Hybrid Event

Like other games industry trade shows, Gamescom has been running online-only events since the outbreak of the pandemic. Its last in-person event was in 2019.

Per a new report from Gamesindustry.biz, Gamescom organisers have confirmed will return to Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, this year.

For those who’ve never heard of it, Koelnmesse GmbH is a massive 284,000 m² convention space. It’s Gamescom’s traditional home. The reason Cologne has such a gigantic convention centre is that it is an event city. Much of its infrastructure was purpose-built for ferrying large crowds to and from large-scale events.

Gamescom is known for two things: games announcements and large crowds. The 2019 event served a staggering 373,000 attendees. This is why its organisers have opted for a slow-and-steady approach to staging the show in 2022.

Gamescom Goes Green

Gamescom 2022 will be a hybrid event. Parts of the show will take place at Koelnmesse as usual, while others will be strictly online in the name of health and safety. Organisers had intended for the show to return in a hybrid capacity last year, but lingering concerns about the pandemic put paid to that.

In addition, organisers are proceeding with a new initiative called Gamescom Goes Green. The initiative’s goal is to offset all of the emissions created from running the show, turning it into the world’s “first climate-friendly games event.” Public transport will be free to attendees across the week the show is running, and organisers will raise money for the Gamescom Forest.

Gamescom Forest is a reforestation project that has, to date, planted almost 20,000 m² of climate-resilient trees near Bayreuth, Germany. For those who haven’t brushed up on their German geography, Bayreuth is on the eastern side of Germany. Cologne is in the west. Attendees are encouraged to make a donation, or purchase a green ticket to support the project.