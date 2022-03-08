8 Gaming Mouse Pads For The Click-Happy PC Gamer

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Yes, you do need a gaming mouse pad. Why? Well, if you want to protect your desk from permanent scratches and the base of your mouse from degrading, they’re the best way to prevent any wear and tear.

If you’re someone who uses your mouse to click on Excel spreadsheet cells all day, a mouse pad isn’t crucial. However, if you’re grinding away on games like Civilisation V or Minecraft that are quite click-happy, it’s imperative that you choose one that will assist with pointer precision and tracking.

Whether you game competitively or for marathon bouts of time, here’s eight gaming mouse pads that will improve your comfort and support your wrist while playing.

This 700 by 300mm large mouse pad is not only budget-friendly, but it sports a non-slip rubber base for stability and precise aiming. It can fit both your keyboard and mouse, while offering a low friction surface that offers speed and control.

Pick up the EXCO gaming pad for $10.39 with coupon here.

If you’re working on limited space for your mouse pad, Corsair’s MM300 model could be a good fit. It features stitched edges to limit your mouse flying off on its own accord after one too many serious sideways swipes, a rubberised base to stop it skidding across your desk and smooth surface for those who want a frictionless gaming experience.

Shop it here for $27.95 (down from $35).

If you don’t have much room on your desk and you want a mouse pad that offers wrist support, then this cushiony Redragon P020 mouse pad is perfect for you.

Not only is it waterproof, but it features a memory foam wrist cushion to prevent wrist pain and add stability to your play style. The mouse pad itself is anti-slip and is designed to prevent curling, which makes it a contender for standing the test of time.

You can find one here for $22.49 with coupon.

Being comfortable with your gaming mouse pad is often a question of size, because you’re not going to be all that comfy if you have to stretch your arms over a different surface to that of your mouse. That’s where a super-sized gaming mouse pad like the SteelSeries QCK Edge could work in your favour.

If your gaming desk also has to double as a serious work space, it’s also a plainly adorned black pad, so the boss doesn’t need to know what you get up to after hours.

Shop it here for $61.95 (down from $72).

Comfort in your gaming mouse pad does not have to explicitly rest purely on soft, squishy surfaces. Indeed, depending on your mousing action you might drag more on a softer surface and have to work your wrists and hands harder that way.

Corsair’s RGB Polaris mouse pad offers a harder surface, but one that claims more precision, which could cut down on movements you don’t need – making it more comfortable along the way. There’s no science that suggests that its inclusion of RGB lighting has any beneficial health effects, but like so much RGB lighting, it’s more about the fun of creating your own illumination style while gaming to intimidate your foes.

Get your Corsair RGB gaming mouse pad here for $93.90.

Nobody buys a gaming mouse pad for the short term – or at least nobody sane – with most of us wanting durability as well as comfort. That’s an area where the Cooler Master MP750 should have a distinct edge, with splash-proof fabric that should protect it from any accidental drink spillages along the way.

Buy the Cooler Master MP750 here for $49.98 (down from $53.64).

Razer’s gaming accessories are highly regarded and naturally enough more than a little showy if that’s your style, but that’s not all the Razer Goliathus mouse pad has going for it. As the name suggest, this is a very large mouse pad, measuring in at 35.5cm by 44.4cm and 0.3cm deep to be precise, but that means even the most expansive strategy maps or frenetic FPS shootouts are well within its range.

Grab the Razer Goliathus mouse pad here for $41.34.

This one’s just for fun, but who wouldn’t want a wrist rest in the shape of a corgi’s butt? Not only will you get to enjoy that crucial wrist support (screw carpal tunnel syndrome), but your desk will also be both adorable and scuff-free.

Shop it here for $22.66.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims and user reviews on Amazon.