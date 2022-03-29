GCAP 2022 Will Return To Melbourne International Games Week In October

Games Connect Asia Pacific, or GCAP 2022, will return to Melbourne in October.

GCAP 2022 will once again take place during the Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) festival from 3-5 October. The show is generally held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) and surrounds in the week leading up to PAX Australia. 2022 will mark the conference’s 17th year in operation.

Unlike consumer shows like PAX Australia, GCAP is a conference by games industry professionals for games industry professionals. It is built largely around a series of talks, panels, and workshops from local devs and those from around the world. The content of the conference is always constructive and focused on helping developers share experiences and best practices on aspects of development that may go overlooked. The conference also revolves around a chosen topic, which changes each year. This year’s topic, for those heading along, will be Ambition.

Another part of GCAP 2022 is the Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs, completing the unusually high number of acronyms in this story). This awards night is a chance for the Australian games development scene to celebrate the best and brightest locally produced games from across the year. Then AGDAs will take place on Wednesday, 5 October.

You can find out more about GCAP 2022, and purchase tickets, via the official website.