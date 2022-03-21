Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Ghostwire: Tokyo In Australia

February has been a pretty stacked month for new releases, and it looks like things aren’t going to be easing up throughout March. Alongside Kirby And The Forgotten Land and Gran Turismo 7, we’ll also finally be able to get our hands on Tango Gameworks’ latest release, Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The game takes place in Tokyo where almost all of the city’s population has suddenly disappeared and the streets are now overrun with spirits, ghosts and demons. You play as Akita, a normal guy who is pulled into the middle of this mysterious event. Also? You’ve been possessed by a spirit detective named KK, who lends you his supernatural powers so you can cast spells that are performed with a mix of Doctor Strange-esque hand signs.

From what we’ve seen of Ghostwire so far, the game seems to be leaning more towards an action-adventure focus, compared to Tango’s survival horror series, The Evil Within. Based on previews of the game, we’ve described it as being “Dishonoured set in modern-day Japan” and will let you become an “urban wizard” – which, if that doesn’t pique your interest, we don’t know what will.

Here’s everywhere in Australia where you can grab a copy of Ghostwire: Tokyo with a nice discount on top ahead of its March 25 release date.

Where can you get a cheap copy of Ghostwire: Tokyo in Australia?

If you want to play Ghostwire: Tokyo, you’ve got two options: PS5 or PC, both of which have a price tag of $99.95. However, similar to Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo will eventually be available to play on Xbox – you’ll have to wait at least a year for that release date to roll around.

If you’re looking to grab a copy of Ghostwire: Tokyo for PS5, it looks like Amazon Australia has the cheapest copy available at $72.90, which includes free shipping and an exclusive tin poster. After that, The Gamesmen has it for $78, while JB Hi-Fi is selling it for $79. Amazon Australia also has the standard edition without the metal poster for $78.

If you’re someone who chooses their preorders based on the bonus gifts included with the game, EB Games has a steelbook case and JB Hi-Fi some patches.

Here’s where you can pick up a PS5 copy of Ghostwire: Tokyo for cheap in Australia:

If the PC is your platform of choice, Amazon Australia is selling Ghostwire: Tokyo for $73.90 – or $73.92 if you want the metal poster. After that, The Gamesmen has it for $78 and JB Hi-Fi: has it for $79.

Here’s where you can grab a cheap PC copy:

Ghostwire: Tokyo will be released on the PS5 and PC in Australia on March 25.