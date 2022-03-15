Ghostwire: Tokyo Is As Creepy As It Is Cute, According To Developers

Ghostwire: Tokyo is out exclusively on PlayStation 5 in just under two weeks. That’s the same day as Kirby and the Forgotten Land, a date beyond which I will become a hermit for the foreseeable future.

As we inch closer and closer to March 25th, Ghostwire: Tokyo is looking better and better. And thanks to a recent interview with 9News’ Julian Price, we’re hearing more straight from the heese’s mouth (note: ‘heese’ is the plural of ‘horse’) (Editor’s note: No it’s not – David).

In an exclusive interview with Price, producer Masato Kimura and game director Kenji Kimura from Tango Gameworks discussed the game in-depth. Initially a sequel to The Evil Within franchise, Ghostwire: Tokyo very much seemed to become its own game as time went by. “As ideas grew and grew and grew, it became clear that it would probably be better not to call it The Evil Within and not make it a part of that franchise,” said Masato Kimura.

They also mention that many of the monstrosities that the player will come across are based on local legends. Masato Kimura mentions they wanted to make creatures that look like regular people at a distance to really up the creepiness.