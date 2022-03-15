Ghostwire: Tokyo Is As Creepy As It Is Cute, According To Developers

Ghostwire: Tokyo is out exclusively on PlayStation 5 in just under two weeks. That’s the same day as Kirby and the Forgotten Land, a date beyond which I will become a hermit for the foreseeable future.
As we inch closer and closer to March 25th, Ghostwire: Tokyo is looking better and better. And thanks to a recent interview with 9News’ Julian Price, we’re hearing more straight from the heese’s mouth (note: ‘heese’ is the plural of ‘horse’) (Editor’s note: No it’s not – David).
In an exclusive interview with Price, producer Masato Kimura and game director Kenji Kimura from Tango Gameworks discussed the game in-depth. Initially a sequel to The Evil Within franchise, Ghostwire: Tokyo very much seemed to become its own game as time went by. “As ideas grew and grew and grew, it became clear that it would probably be better not to call it The Evil Within and not make it a part of that franchise,” said Masato Kimura.
They also mention that many of the monstrosities that the player will come across are based on local legends. Masato Kimura mentions they wanted to make creatures that look like regular people at a distance to really up the creepiness.
“So for example, from afar you could see the salaryman in a black suit holding an umbrella, but when you get closer to him, you will notice that he has no face. There’s something really wrong with that. That moment when you realise that there’s something wrong with it is where that creepiness kind of tingles up your spine.”
However, it’s what they talk about next that excites me. On the topic of cats and dogs in the game, Kenji said that during their research of Tokyo they saw many cats and dogs around, which turned into them playing an important part in the game.
“We noticed that sometimes if you own a dog or a cat, you might notice them look in a certain direction and it might look like they’re noticing something, and that could be because they have paranormal powers and maybe they can see things that we as humans cannot, or they can sense things that we cannot. We thought we thought that would be something cool to incorporate into the game.”
Masato, according to the story, then laughs and says that while that’s one way to look at it, “It could also just be that Shinji Mikami, the director, loves dogs and cats.” Either reason is fine with me.
Furthermore, yes, you can pat the dogs in Ghostwire: Tokyo. You can also buy wares from cats, who seem to be taking a Khajiit Has Wares approach to the whole end-of-humanity situation. What a time to be alive.
I don’t know about you, but I’m very excited about Ghostwire: Tokyo. So excited, in fact, that I hope to have a PlayStation 5 on which to play it by the time it launches. Fingers crossed!
Log in to comment on this story!Log in