GTA Online’s New Subscription Will Give Fans Early Access To Cars, Plus Cash And Other Perks

Today, Rockstar Games announced GTA+ a new paid monthly subscription service for Grand Theft Auto Online. GTA+, which launches March 28, will only be accessible to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players and will offer folks who sign up for it monthly deposits of cash, exclusive access to new rewards, double and triple XP events, and more.

Included in the newly announced service, which will cost $US6 ($8) a month, is a varied list of bonuses and perks. Some are better than others. Most players will likely be interested in the monthly deposit of $US500,000 ($694,100) into their GTA Online bank account. If you wanted to buy that much money via a Shark Card, it would cost you $US10 ($14). So that alone might make the plan worth it for some.

Introducing GTA+ for GTA Online. A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles. Launching March 29: https://t.co/t9DyrLap1W pic.twitter.com/gz4UXzCfxf — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 25, 2022

Another perk is early access to a new car and free upgrades for that car, exclusively for GTA+ members. And GTA+ subscribers will be given a free auto shop and membership to the LS Car Meet, which is particularly great for new or returning players. The LS Car Meet and the car shop missions are some of the best new content GTA Online has in the game currently.

Here’s the full list of everything Rockstar is offering for GTA+ subscribers during the first month and beyond:

$US500,000 ($694,100) delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.

The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.

The Auto Shop located in La Mesa. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate at no additional cost.

Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.

Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.

The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.

2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

For a first month, and for only $US6 ($8), this isn’t a horrible list of goodies and perks. However, Rockstar does also promise that it will continue to offer new and exclusive rewards and gifts to GTA+ members as time goes on. So hopefully, future months will include better rewards or more useful, exclusive items. Personally, I’d love to see that monthly deposit increase to an even $US1 ($1) million.

Rockstar did confirm to Kotaku that all bonus items, like cars and yachts, will remain with players even after they stop paying for the service. It also confirmed that future months will include new exclusive, early access to upcoming vehicles.

Recently, Rockstar’s massive online open-world crime simulator made the leap to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, showing that it has no signs of going away anytime soon. Now we have GTA+, yet even more, evidence that GTA Online ain’t close to dead yet. Though it’s odd that neither the newly updated edition of the game nor this new subscription option are available yet for PC players. Kotaku has contacted Rockstar about its plans for PC players.

Rockstar isn’t the first company out there to launch a premium subscription service for an ongoing live game. Another example is the Fortnite Crew from Epic, which is a similarly structured subscription service launched in December 2020.