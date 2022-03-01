See Games Differently

GTA Trilogy Gets A Fat List Of Patch Notes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: March 1, 2022 at 4:04 pm -
Filed to:grand theft auto
grand theft auto trilogygtaGTA 3gta san andreasGTA trilogygta vice citypatch notessan andreasupdatevice city
GTA Trilogy Gets A Fat List Of Patch Notes
Image: Rockstar Games

Looks like some of the stink visuals and goofy glitches of the GTA Trilogy are finally being addressed.

Upon release, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was dunked on relentlessly for many graphical misfires (to be fair, some parts of the game looked great) as well as a bounty of bugs here and there, with many players feeling like the game was ‘unfinished‘.

Now, it looks like Rockstar has taken a look at its woebegone trilogy and thought, ‘Ah yes. We have some more work to do.’ A nice, chunky list of patch notes was posted to the Rockstar Support page earlier today.

Generally, it looks like all three games will see improvements to game performance. Fixes to collision issues and textures are also on the docket. These notes could really apply to any issues present in the GTA Trilogy. The notes proceed to go into the specific fixes for each of the three games, with great attention to detail.

A good amount of the noted fixes in each game relate to texture fixes, and mention specifics such as ‘details on the Triad Fish Van’ in GTA 3, ‘wall textures at the Colon Hotel’ in GTA: Vice City, and the ‘High Fade haircut’ in GTA: San Andreas. There are also a few platform-specific fixes, especially issues faced by users on PC and Xbox.

There are also plenty of mission bug fixes. For those who have been suffering through the GTA Trilogy in its uneven pre-patch state, this update should come as a significant relief.

If you’d like to see the list for yourself, you can check it out here. Take it all in, because there’s a lot. Here’s hoping we see a tidier game from it!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.