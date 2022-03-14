See Games Differently

Xbox Games Studios Says Halo Games Won’t Be Supported On Steam Deck

Published 2 hours ago: March 14, 2022 at 12:14 pm
Image: Microsoft

The Steam Deck has had another set of games barred from being played on its platform, this time in the form of the Halo series.

Since the Steam Deck’s release at the end of February, we’ve seen all kinds of games get Steam Deck Verified™, Steam Deck Playable™, and Steam Deck Don’t You Dare™. Xbox Game Studios has now released their list of games available to play on the Steam Deck in a Steam News post.

The list includes Psychonauts 2, Hellblade: Senna’s Sacrifice, Battletoads and Max: The Curse of Brotherhood as Steam Deck Verified games, so nobody can make the joke of ‘Is Battletoads available on the Steam Deck?’. Meanwhile, games like Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 5, Forza Horizon 4, Quantum Break and State of Decay have been listed as Steam Deck Playable, which means they’re not perfect on the console, but they work well enough to be played on it.

However, at the very bottom of the list we can see an “Unsupported, due to anti-cheat” section. This list consists of Gears 5, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Halo Infinite, and Microsoft Flight Simulator X.

This seems to be the way of things with large competitive multiplayer games on the Steam Deck at the moment. Notably, Bungie revealed that Destiny 2 would not be playable on the Steam Deck due to their anti-cheat software not being compatible with the Steam Deck’s Linux-based operating system.

The same thing has also happened with Fortnite, as Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said in an interview with The Verge that they “don’t have confidence” that they’d be able to update the game to combat cheating on the Steam Deck.

On the other hand, it seems like the games might still be playable. With the power of GeForce Now, you should be able to stream the Halo games on the Steam Deck. So at least there’s a silver lining there.

