Halo’s First Reviews Feel Surprised To Be So Positive

The game that has sold over 82 million copies worldwide is now a Paramount+ series, meaning that legions of Halo fans (and potential legions of non-gamers who happen to dig sci-fi shows) are eagerly awaiting the first episode to drop. While episode one won’t stream until March 24, the review embargo has just lifted — meaning we can get our best idea yet of what to expect.

“Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. Nobody can save humanity alone-not even the Master Chief. Meet the heroes who will risk losing everything to come together and protect humankind from the universe’s greatest threat” is the official logline.

And now, here’s a sample of what the critics are saying, starting with Gizmodo’s own James Whitbrook and Justin Carter!

Halo there! I can now say I've seen Halo! It's… pretty interesting! I think fans of the lore more so than fans of the games will be intrigued by what the show is going for, and the first episode's strong premise gets a little fumbled in ep 2, but it's a promising start. pic.twitter.com/QqAEDQaiCa — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) March 14, 2022

Alright, I can finally say it: I surprisingly dug #HaloTheSeries. It's playing in some different spaces than the games, but still feels fairly Halo, and I think a lotta folks are gonna dig this if they let themselves understand what it is. — Justin Carter (@GigawattConduit) March 14, 2022

Loved #HaloTheSeries – I’m a complete newbie to the franchise as I’m not a gamer, so as a sci-fi action series it’s giving me everything I want so far! Watch on the biggest screen you can!#ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/sBrhIRK9Lb — Darren Scott (@darren_scott) March 14, 2022

If the first two episodes are any indication of what is to come, fans are going to LOVE the Halo series. Packed with adventure, action, and soooo many video game references, season 1 kicks off with a BANG! Full Review: https://t.co/H6DzdPCZP0#HaloTheSeries #Halo pic.twitter.com/pnDzCcgpnU — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) March 14, 2022

#SXSW Screening 11:#HaloTheSeries features some great VFX that are weighed down a narrative that would feel more at home on Syfy than a big budget streamer. It'll be VERY divisive amongst fans of the franchise. If this is Paramount+'s gritty answer to MANDALORIAN, then… 😬 pic.twitter.com/H90NFzxlyl — Noah Ramer @ #SXSW2022 (@CineFan2049) March 14, 2022

#HaloTheSeries is a crap load of fun. Pablo Schreiber is crazy good as Master Chief, and the other members of the cast only add to it. There are stunning visuals in the series, and the whole UNSC is great with technology. Arrives on Paramount+ on March 24. pic.twitter.com/XdQQwe1kgC — Brandon Matthews (@RCDiscussion) March 14, 2022

Alongside Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117, Halo also stars Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey and Jen Taylor as Cortana. The rest of the cast features Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Grey, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Ryan McParland, Burn Gorman, and Fiona O’Shaughnessy.

Halo arrives March 24, with new episodes dropping Thursdays on Paramount+.