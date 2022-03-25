See Games Differently

I Don’t Like The Way The Sonic 2 Build-A-Bear Plush Is Looking At Me

Wait a second, a weird dog can't fly a plane! (Image: Build-A-Bear / SEGA)

Hey Sonic, please stop looking at me like that.

Many beautiful and cursed things are happening before the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in cinemas. We already discussed the Eldritch abominations known as the furry Sonic Xbox controllers, and only a couple of days later, Build-A-Bear announces their line of Sonic the Hedgehog plush toys.

The characters on offer to fill up with garbage and dress up in rags are Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. In the past, Build-A-Bear has had a couple of Sonic plush ranges, including one design from the first movie that clearly based its design off the first edit of the film, which was… I can say it. I’ll say it. Ugly!

Get this evil little wretch away from me. (Image: Build-A-Bear / SEGA / Kotaku Australia)

They also had a range separate from the movies, which included a plush Sonic and Tails. These looked a little more like the classic toys of the characters that you’d see on any Zing! Pop Culture store shelf, although Sonic looks kinda buff and he could probably beat the shit out of you.

You are… acceptable. (Image: Build-A-Bear / SEGA / Kotaku Australia)

The newest additions to the plush Sonic the Hedgehog Build-A-Bear extended universe probably are the most faithful to their movie counterparts.

See? They all look well and good. On the other hand, there’s something about Sonic. I don’t like the way he’s looking at me.

Image: Build-A-Bear / SEGA / Kotaku Australia

Sure, the eyes look a lot better than before, but why is he looking at me like that? Is he about to buy me a drink? What plans does he have for me? I don’t like it. Avert your eyes, rat. I want no part in this.

Like all Build-A-Bears, you stuff the fellas yourself, force its heart back into its body, record a message like ‘Diane, please take me back, I miss the kids,’ to shove inside it, and make it smell like berries. The plush Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Build-A-Bears are going to be a great addition for any fan, especially those wanting to have Sonic look at them like that from their toy shelf.

