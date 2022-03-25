I Don’t Like The Way The Sonic 2 Build-A-Bear Plush Is Looking At Me

Hey Sonic, please stop looking at me like that.

Many beautiful and cursed things are happening before the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in cinemas. We already discussed the Eldritch abominations known as the furry Sonic Xbox controllers, and only a couple of days later, Build-A-Bear announces their line of Sonic the Hedgehog plush toys.

It’s time to fly! Sonic and his best friend Tails are back and ready for adventure –just in time for the new movie! Make your own Sonic and Tails in stores or online today –don’t forget to add their sounds to hear their sayings with every hug!https://t.co/FmQZ0a1zhu pic.twitter.com/guYxmXbk6z — buildabear (@buildabear) March 24, 2022

The characters on offer to fill up with garbage and dress up in rags are Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. In the past, Build-A-Bear has had a couple of Sonic plush ranges, including one design from the first movie that clearly based its design off the first edit of the film, which was… I can say it. I’ll say it. Ugly!

They also had a range separate from the movies, which included a plush Sonic and Tails. These looked a little more like the classic toys of the characters that you’d see on any Zing! Pop Culture store shelf, although Sonic looks kinda buff and he could probably beat the shit out of you.

The newest additions to the plush Sonic the Hedgehog Build-A-Bear extended universe probably are the most faithful to their movie counterparts.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Build-a-bear Workshop just dropped their new line of sonic the hedgehog 2 Plushies! This set includes: -Movie Sonic

-MOVIE TAILS!

-MOVIE KNUCKLES!!!!! Knuckles appears to be an online exclusive and will be released later down the line! pic.twitter.com/BMIp2l7vEs — Sonic Merch News (@news_merch) March 24, 2022

See? They all look well and good. On the other hand, there’s something about Sonic. I don’t like the way he’s looking at me.

Sure, the eyes look a lot better than before, but why is he looking at me like that? Is he about to buy me a drink? What plans does he have for me? I don’t like it. Avert your eyes, rat. I want no part in this.

Like all Build-A-Bears, you stuff the fellas yourself, force its heart back into its body, record a message like ‘Diane, please take me back, I miss the kids,’ to shove inside it, and make it smell like berries. The plush Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Build-A-Bears are going to be a great addition for any fan, especially those wanting to have Sonic look at them like that from their toy shelf.