I Just Bought a Nintendo Switch, What Should I Play First?

Yes, it’s true, I have bought a Nintendo Switch OLED model. If you read the headline thought, “wow this person seems like they have no idea what they are talking about,” you are correct. This is why I need your help choosing which Switch game I should play first.

I’m going to pick up the Switch over the weekend and with so many different games available now, I’m struggling to decide which one I should play first.

It probably needs to be a game where it’s simple enough I can learn the controls of the Switch but also still giving me a bit of a challenge.

Also, hello! I’m Ky.

Many of you may not know me, mostly because I normally work behind the scenes and help Ruby and David make Kotaku Australia (as well as Gizmodo Australia and Lifehacker Australia) as great as it is. So you’re welcome, I guess.

If you want to read a little bit more about me, here’s my introduction post I wrote a while ago.

But I shall no longer be stalking you all in the shadows of the CMS. It’s time for me to step into the gamer light.

The main reason why I haven’t posted very much on Kotaku Australia is that I’m rather inept when it comes to the gaming world. But I’m also fascinated by it.

From the (mostly) loving community gaming has created, to the weird and wonderful gadgets, to all the drama about the industry or the games themselves, I am obsessed with it all.

So that’s why I bought a Switch. Mostly so I can play fun games but also so I can become part of the wonderful Kotaku Australia community and learn from all of you.

I also want to help some readers out there who might be like me and be interested in the gaming world but have limited knowledge about it.

That brings me to my next point, where you, the Kotaku Australia community, come into play.

I’m excited to introduce a new monthly segment where I ask for your recommendations and tips for Switch games that I should play and test out. I’ll then do a follow-up piece about how these tips helped, or maybe hindered, me and my experience playing the game as a noob.

So apologies in advance, you’re going to see a lot more of me.

I’m not a gaming virgin by any means but I definitely am not as experienced as many of you are so that’s why I’m looking for your help, guidance and tips and tricks so I too can become a gaming master.

Also, please be kind to me, I am just a humble, silly little thing who doesn’t understand much about how to game but so desperately wants to learn.

So if you think, “I won’t say this super-simple tip that is basically just common sense. Seriously anyone will grasp that without help,” I promise you, I lack a worrying amount of common sense, so please give me all the tips, no matter how simple you think they are.

As I mentioned before, for the first-ever piece of the new segment, I’m asking you which game should be the very first one that I play on the Switch.

I also want to know your reasoning as to why I should play that game and not other ones. I am incredibly indecisive and like the mull over things before I make a decision.

Oh, I’d also love to get your recommendations on what we should call this Switch segment.

Here are some suggestions we have so far.

Ky’s Silly Switch Corner

Come Game With Me

Switch Gaming for Noobs

Obviously, it’s still a work in progress.

So, give me your damn thoughts and opinions!