Idris Elba Is On The Gran Turismo 7 Soundtrack

Perhaps the last voice I expected to hear on the Gran Turismo 7 soundtrack was that of Idris Elba.

Lending his vocals to the Gran Turismo 7 soundtrack, Elba appears as a featured artist on The FaNaTiX’s song “Vroom”. The track features in the game’s new Music Rally mode, and appears early in the game. Though the song titles are displayed on-screen, it appeared during a race in wet conditions and, focused on the drive, I missed it. I was passing through a rain-slick stretch of Tokyo highway when Elba’s verse erupted from my headphones and I was forced to divert attention from the race to listen to it.

Idris Elba isn’t the Gran Turismo 7 soundtrack’s only big name. British rock band Bring Me The Horizon contributed an instrumental song, “Moon Over The Castle”, to the soundtrack. You can hear that here (https://open.spotify.com/track/42xYFBO1ahIWyisI7VVVEh?si=4c828c82ddfd40d3). Fellow British rock outfit Nothing But Thieves also dropped a new track for GT7 called “Life’s Coming In Slow” (https://open.spotify.com/track/24SyVpif5eshcNmLKdvOcj?si=155ab2870ddb40b9).

The full Gran Turismo 7 soundtrack will become available as the game rolls out worldwide on March 4. You can hear a sample of what’s on the soundtrack in the YouTube embed above. You can hear most of these songs in the game’s Music Rally mode if you prefer your racing to resemble a serene Sunday drive.